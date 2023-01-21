LIST: Fitness and exercise trends for 2023

When it comes to fitness, it doesn’t matter if you have to start from scratch. Remember, there is no shame in starting from square one because everyone has to start somewhere.

MANILA, Philippines — It should come as no surprise that most people list exercising or improving their well-being as a New Year's resolution.

Effort is usually put in during the first few months of the year, but it fades as the year progresses and the cycle continues.

For several individuals, a little motivation and encouragement are necessary to push forward with keeping up with health-related resolutions.

The Asia-Pacific division of fitness company Les Mills has projected what trends people can expect in 2023, which could help inspire people to workout all year long.

Gaming x gym

A 2022 report by the Entertainment Software Association found that two out of three Americans play video games once a week to unwind, relieve stress and have fun, all of which are physical benefits.

Furthermore, a study found that scoring exercise points, surpassing levels, appearing on leaderboards, obtaining badges or medals, and completing challenges or quests are popular ways of bolstering motivation to workout.

Tech-based workouts continue to be on the rise — particularly for groups where music, visuals and instructors amplify experiences — and soon virtual reality modes of workouts could be the next big thing.

AI-based training

Speaking of tech-based workouts, personalized training through means of artificial intelligence is expected to surge in 2023 especially as developments in the health industry continue.

These programs that can access one's biometric data, activity levels and goals can augment the ideal exercise routine one needs.

Green exercise

Nature can be one's ideal partner on the road to healthier living!

Biophilia training sessions, or nature-based workouts, can give a holistic sensory experience by taking in sceneries, moving in the breeze, feeling the earth and smelling flora.

Les Mills has found numerous benefits of nature-based workouts while working out outdoors has shown to significantly improve one's wellbeing.

Even something as simple as sitting in nature or forest bathing help lower stress levels and boost mood in 20 minutes.

Snack-sized exercises

Exercises need not take a long duration of time, even bite-sized snippets have been found to be as good, if not better, than lengthy sessions.

Research has found that its frequency, not volume, that drives strength gains, thus, in doing so can lead to an improved quality of movement.

Shorter exercises allow one to feel the rush of endorphins even more times in a day whenever given the chance to squeeze in a small session.

12-3-30

The 12-3-30 walking trend that went viral in 2022 is expected to stick around for another year.

This trend is a treadmill-based workout where one walks on a treadmill for 30 minutes that is set to a speed of 3 miles per hour and an incline level of 12.

The exercise is a low-impact way to build cardio fitness and improve lowerbody strength, and is also an ideal option for people with gym anxiety.

Even frequent exercisers are beginning to value low-impact exercises like the 12-3-30 workout as it brings in a well-balanced and healthy training regime.

