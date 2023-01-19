Metro Pacific Health signs collaboration agreement with mWell, the Philippinesâ€™ first fully integrated health app

Metro Pacific Health signs collaboration agreement with mWell, the Philippines’ first fully integrated health app

MPIC Chief Finance, Risk and Sustainability Officer and mWell CEO Chaye Cabal-Revilla during the signing ceremony with MPH Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Harish Pillai and MPH Chief Transformation Officer Celso Bernard G. Lopez.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Health (MPH) and Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation (MPHTC) have signed a collaboration agreement to deliver the best possible healthcare services to the Filipino people.

MPH, the largest integrated healthcare network in the Philippines and MPHTC, the developer of the country’s first fully integrated health platform, mWell, are both under the corporate umbrella of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).

The collaboration involves several areas of cooperation, including integration of services, branding and marketing partnership and the streamlining of resources and services to make the healthcare-related services of MPH and MPHTC available to as many Filipinos as possible.

The agreement will allow MPHTC and MPH to align their efforts in engaging with patients and doctors to get them onboard the Metro Pacific Group’s healthcare ecosystem.

This follows MPH’s unveiling of its blueprint for growth to expand services to meet customer needs better, modernize healthcare with state-of-the-art technology in medical science and data, improve the end-to-end customer experience and make world-class quality healthcare more accessible to many Filipinos.

As the country’s leading and most valued integrated healthcare network, MPH shall harness the power of technology to deliver world-class treatment with compassionate care at accessible prices for every Filipino.

Recognizing the challenges of providing healthcare in the scattered islands of the Philippines, MPH shall roll out virtual care and online consultations via its digital platform mWell MPH.

Through this platform, patients can access the outpatient services of MPH's nationwide network of 19 hospitals, 22 outpatient care centers (OCC) and its roster of thousands of doctors accredited within the MPH network.

“Our mission is to create a truly responsive healthcare system for the Filipino. We should allow more permanent access to medical services and the answer is technology,” said MPIC Chairman and CEO Manny V. Pangilinan.

“This partnership complements the health service that is delivered traditionally through our hospital network, facilitated by the reach and equity of the mWell brand. Our digital infrastructure transcends the geographic limitations of traditional delivery platforms,” he added.

Photo Release MPIC Chief Finance, Risk and Sustainability Officer and mWell CEO Chaye Cabal-Revilla with MPIC Chairman and CEO Manny V. Pangilinan

With mWell MPH, patients can schedule face-to-face or 24/7 virtual consultations with doctors holding clinics at MPH hospitals or OCCs, order medicines for pick-up or home delivery and schedule onsite or home service laboratory and diagnostic procedures.

mWell MPH will also provide patients with easy access to their electronic medical records (EMR) and the ability to share these with their doctors.

“mWell MPH is our effort to provide a digital front door to our network of integrated healthcare services delivered by our hospitals and other fulfillment centers,” said MPH Chief Transformation Officer Celso Bernard G. Lopez.

“mWell MPH will allow our customers to experience a patient journey like never before, which leverages digitalization and synergies across our network,” he added.

For doctors, mWell MPH will allow them to easily access a full calendar and appointment management system for consultations at the clinic or virtually. This is in addition to the platform's EMR management system and the ability to seamlessly order procedures and prescriptions from MPH facilities for their patients. Doctor-to-doctor referrals and multi-disciplinary patient management are also made possible by the platform.

“Metro Pacific Health is the heart of Filipino healthcare. As we complete the development of our digital platform and tap into mWell’s reach and brand, we shall care with compassion, cure with expertise and serve a wider network of patients while responding to the needs of more doctors nationwide,” said MPH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Harish Pillai.

“At the forefront of digital healthcare, mWell in partnership with Metro Pacific Health, will utilize the power of the mWell and mWell MPH platforms to provide better healthcare for more Filipinos—this is our shared north star” said MPIC Chief Finance, Risk and Sustainability Officer Chaye Cabal-Revilla.

mWell MPH will be made available to MPH partners, such as smaller hospitals, primary care clinics and maternity clinics. As the Philippine Government prepares for the launch of the Universal Healthcare Act, the use of a virtual care platform by these partners will allow them to refer their patients with more specialized needs easily to the country’s leading hospitals, such as Makati Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Riverside Medical Center and Davao Doctors Hospital.

mWell’s fully integrated health ecosystem provides access to over 500 family doctors, specialists and mind health experts. Aside from 24/7 consultation, mWell offers fitness and nutrition programs designed by experts and the mWellness Score—a digital tracker that measures physical health, step count and sleep daily.

Insurance products, home care, medicine delivery, and emergency service are also available on the app. mWell’s advocacy programs include the National mWellness Day—the biggest nationwide digital medical mission and mWell OnTheGo, a portable digital clinic for remote communities and partner LGUs.