LJ Moreno, 42, welcomes fourth child with Jimmy Alapag

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 17, 2023 | 2:03pm
LJ Moreno, 42, welcomes fourth child with Jimmy Alapag
Celebrity couple LJ Moreno and Jimmy Alapag with their children
LJ Moreno via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress LJ Moreno and her husband Jimmy Alapag have welcomed the birth of their fourth child whom they named Cayson Amory.

The 42-year-old LJ announced on her Instagram account that she gave birth to Cayson on the afternoon of January 13 in the United States. Cayson weighed a healthy 7.14 pounds (3.24 kilograms) and was 20 inches long at his birth.

The post was a video compilation of LJ and the Filipino basketball legend at the hospital waiting for and after the birth of Cayson, set to Ruelle's "I Get To Love You." Jimmy reshared the video to his own Instagram account.

"Thank You Lord for blessing us with our new bundle of joy and a safe and successful delivery," LJ said, excited to introduce Cayson to his older siblings Ian Maximus, Keona Skye, and Calen Asher.

Among those who offered their well-wishes to the family were fellow actresses Jackie Forster, Jeck Maierhofer, Camille Prats, Donita Rose Palad, Maricar de Mesa, and Michelle Madrigal.

Jackie and Jeck are also wives of basketball stars, respectively Benjie Paras and Rico Maierhofer, who pointed out that LJ gave birth around the same time as Danica Sotto for her third child with another basketball player, Marc Pingris.

LJ and Jimmy got married in August 2010, and had Keona in 2014 — the same year they adopted Ian — and then Calen three years later.

The family permanently moved from the Philippines to the United Staes in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since moving and announcing she was pregnant with Cayson, LJ suffered from two miscarriages.

RELATED: Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris welcome third baby

