Special fruit blend extract helps protect body from free radicals

MANILA, Philippines — As we age, we feel different kinds of pain, ranging from the mild to the excruciating. There is always one person in pain in every household.

Its cause, more often than not, is the lack of nutritional supplementation. Nutrition, after all, gives life to every living cell for it to regrow, restore and restructure.

"Nutritional programs should begin before, during and after a mother's pregnancy to assure your child's optimum health. One doesn't have to inherit an ascendant's genetic predispositions. No disease terminates life. You just need to know how to protect yourself. We simply lack the knowledge," said Dr. Palerma Viola, a Naturopath Healing and Sclerology expert, who espouses the use of holistic and nutritional medicines during an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

"There is no such thing as a magic cure, but we can prevent getting sick in the first place. The earlier you take action, the better the prevention. A case in point is superoxide dismutase (SOD), an antioxidant metalloenzyme present in our bodies. It can catalyze the disproportion of superoxide anion radicals to generate oxygen and hydrogen peroxide — performing a crucial role in ensuring oxidation and antioxidant balance in the body."

Dr. Viola revealed that she almost died 18 months ago if not for timely intervention, which came from natural sources, albeit lab-produced.

"When SOD declines, as we advance in years, our central nervous system weakens. The lack of SOD enzymes in our bodies may trigger the onset of dementia and, in some cases, Parkinson's disease," continued Dr. Viola, speaking on behalf of Hox World Pharmaceuticals, the entity who processed the natural medicine that saved her from a near-death experience.

Hox World said it offers products that can reduce oxidative stress, prevent illness and sickness, enhance daily performance, relieve chronic inflammation, as well as delay degenerative diseases.

Its SOD formulation, D-Cal, is a unique blend of melon juice concentrate obtained from cantaloupe melon (Cucumis melon L.) that is naturally rich in superoxide dismutase enzyme and believed to deliver, as Dr. Viola said, the highest percentage among other sources.

"The specially blended cantaloupe melon extracts provide strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory protection while optimizing pain control. It is clinically proven to lower general bodily pain, as well as chronic back and neck pain. SOD also helps to combat oxidative stress to preserve cell membrane and DNA integrity that may have been compromised by oxidation," Dr. Viola explained.

With headquarters in New York, Hox World's state-of-the-art facility is located in the state's Hauppage borough. It aims to roll out its products to the Philippine market starting early 2023.

