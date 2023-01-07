^

Health And Family

Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano welcome 'little Rosie'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 7, 2023 | 1:24pm
Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano welcome 'little Rosie'
Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola welcome their first baby named Isabella Rose.
Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano posted the photo of their newly born baby girl Isabella Rose Saturday on their respective Instagram accounts. 

"I never knew I could love like this. My little Rosie," wrote Jessy on her photo's caption with a rose emoji. 

Luis, meanwhile, is shown carrying their newborn baby girl in his arms while beaming at her. 

"Hi Peanut," he said. 

They named their little girl Isabella Rose, nicknamed Peanut when she was still unborn. 

The couple did not specify the date of birth of their newborn baby.

Showbiz friends and fans alike posted congratulatory messages for the couple who tied the knot in 2021. 

RELATED: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola expecting baby girl fondly called 'Peanut'

JESSY MENDIOLA

LUIS MANZANO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Plan B in action: Four ways life insurance can benefit your family
Sponsored
1 day ago

Plan B in action: Four ways life insurance can benefit your family

By Aliyya Sawadjaan | 1 day ago
More and more Filipinos are considering getting life insurance to serve as their back-up plan—or Plan B—that their...
Health And Family
fbtw
Prince Harry took cocaine but didn't like it &mdash; report
1 day ago

Prince Harry took cocaine but didn't like it — report

1 day ago
Prince Harry admits in his new memoir to taking cocaine aged 17, but says "it wasn't very fun", according to Sky...
Health And Family
fbtw
#TimeToTalkAboutHPV: The deadly virus that causes cervical cancer
1 day ago

#TimeToTalkAboutHPV: The deadly virus that causes cervical cancer

By Jing CastaÃ±eda | 1 day ago
Every year, 7,897 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 4,052 of these women die from the disease.
Health And Family
fbtw
'Naubos ako': Pia Wurtzbach opens up about burnout
2 days ago

'Naubos ako': Pia Wurtzbach opens up about burnout

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Alonso admitted to experiencing burnout during the last few weeks of 2022, only letting...
Health And Family
fbtw
Why monitor wastewater of flights arriving from China for COVID-19?
2 days ago

Why monitor wastewater of flights arriving from China for COVID-19?

By Julien Dury | 2 days ago
Several countries have said they will monitor the wastewater from flights originating from China in response to an explosion...
Health And Family
fbtw
'Entering 2023 as the best version of myself': Dani Barretto reflects on weight loss progress
3 days ago

'Entering 2023 as the best version of myself': Dani Barretto reflects on weight loss progress

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Lifestyle content creator Dani Barretto entered 2023 full of positivity by looking back at the past year where she personally...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with