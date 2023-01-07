Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano welcome 'little Rosie'

Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola welcome their first baby named Isabella Rose.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano posted the photo of their newly born baby girl Isabella Rose Saturday on their respective Instagram accounts.

"I never knew I could love like this. My little Rosie," wrote Jessy on her photo's caption with a rose emoji.

Luis, meanwhile, is shown carrying their newborn baby girl in his arms while beaming at her.

"Hi Peanut," he said.

They named their little girl Isabella Rose, nicknamed Peanut when she was still unborn.

The couple did not specify the date of birth of their newborn baby.

Showbiz friends and fans alike posted congratulatory messages for the couple who tied the knot in 2021.

