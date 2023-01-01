'I am a recovering alcoholic': Anthony Hopkins celebrates 47 years of sobriety

British actor Anthony Hopkins attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood legend Anthony Hopkins urged his fans and the young ones to be kind to themselves as he revealed that he has been sober for the past 47 years.

"I'm celebrating 47 years today of sobriety," the acclaimed actor said in an Instagram post a day before he turned 85.

"This is a message not meant to be heavy, but I hope helpful. I am a recovering alcoholic. And to you out there — I know there are people struggling. In this day and age of cancel and hatred and non-compromise, children being bullied, I say to this... Be kind to yourself. Be kind. Stay out of the circle of toxicity with people, if they offend you. Live your life. Be proud of your life," he added.

"The Silence of the Lambs" star recalled how he found himself in a "desperate situation" 47 years ago.

"I just had to acknowledge one day that there was something really wrong with me. I didn't realize that it was a kind of condition — mental, physical, emotional condition called alcoholism, or addiction. I'm not an expert on drugs, I'm not an expert on anything. I know nothing. Except I have found a life where no one bullies me," Hopkins shared.

He reminded those who were watching him to never allow themselves to be "put down" by others.

Hopkins also talked about depression and anxiety, and urged anyone who goes through these to seek help.

"Talk to someone you respect, whether it's a counselor or to go to a 12-step program, that can help you identify what you are. It doesn't cost a thing, but it will give you a whole new life," he advised.

The "Hannibal" actor turned introspective as he described himself as an "old sinner like everyone" and "not a do-gooder."

Hopkins was a guest speaker at the LEAP Foundation annual student leadership program in 2018. In an article on The Hollywood Reporter, Hopkins said he was often bullied as a child. He also shared about his struggle with alcoholism, tracing it back to his days in theater. He said he was "very difficult to work with" because he was "usually hungover.”

The Academy Award winner shared the turning point of his life happened in December 1975 when a woman told him, "Why don't you just trust in God?" during an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. After that interaction, he said he had not had any cravings to drink.

"So wherever you are, get help. Don't be ashamed. Be proud of yourselves, whatever you do. Don't let anyone put you down. If you're gonna be angry, be angry at them... Celebrate yourself as I do myself. Although I know nothing," Hopkins said, ending his video with a message of thanks and love.

