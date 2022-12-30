Tuesday Vargas' partner reveals he's suffering from rare disease

MANILA, Philippines — Tuesday Vargas' partner Joseph Puducay revealed that he has a rare disease that kept him hospitalized for a long time.

In his Facebook post, Puducay posted a video of him in the hospital that included his Christmas letter.

"It’s that time of the year again where we celebrate you dear Jesus. Thank you for the love you shower upon us and for giving me another day to celebrate your birth despite the circumstances," he said.

"After my PEG (percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy) insertion which will allow me to have feedings via tube to my stomach, it has become a little harder for me on a daily basis. I am in pain 24/7, I can only tolerate a few sips of water, it hurts to breathe, move, talk and the liquid diet makes me miss out on some of my favorite foods I enjoy when I was not experiencing all these. I know you’ve given me this day to celebrate and reflect with you. I realize that I have countless battles that make me question myself. Despite this, in every waking day, I feel in my heart that I always have something to be grateful for," he added.

He prayed that he will be healed from his condition.

"Basically having these syndromes (NCS, MALS, SMAS, MTS) wreak havoc throughout my body. It causes compressions and makes alterations in my gastrointestinal system, circulatory system, immune system, nervous system, lymphatic system, well almost all of my bodily systems. The past months I know my health is deteriorating because of these syndromes. My immune system is weakening, I developed autoimmune disorders, my digestive system is failing, fatigue is becoming more and more prominent and my nutrient absorption is compromised. It is apparent that my overall health is taking a nose dive."

According to the RareDiseases.org web site, Renal nutcracker syndrome (NCS) is a condition that "occurs when the left renal vein (the vein that carries blood purified by the left kidney) becomes compressed." MALS, or median arcuate ligament syndrome, is a "cause of chronic abdominal pain affecting both children and adults alike."

Superior mesenteric artery syndrome (SMAS) is a "digestive condition that occurs when the first part of the intestine called duodenum is compressed between two arteries, namely, the aorta and the superior mesenteric artery." As a result, this leads to partial or complete blockage of the duodenum.

MTS or the Muir-Torre syndrome is "characterized by sebaceous (oil gland) skin tumors in association with internal cancers." The condition is a form of Lynch syndrome and the most common area it is involved in is the gastrointestinal tract followed by the genitourinary tract.

Puducay said he went to different hospitals, but none of the doctors he consulted with knew about his condition. He admitted that he was on the verge of giving up until he met a surgeon who specialized on his condition. Apart from him, he also met another doctor who introduced him to a new team of doctors.

"They didn’t promise a cure, but they said they will do everything to help me manage my condition and have a better quality of life. They said It’s not gonna be easy but hopefully it’s gonna be worth it. Everything hurts right now Lord. But I know you gave me this time to develop a deeper relationship with you, to talk, pray, reflect, confess and appreciate the journey. Christmas eve spent on my hospital bed with the people that I love is so different from the many celebrations we’ve had as a family. Still my heart is filled with hope because I have a strong support system behind me as I battle this," he added.

Vargas, meanwhile, assured her partner that she will remain by his side and will not give up on his condition.

"Mula noong unang araw na nagkakilala tayo ay alam ko na agad na may rason bakit nag krus ang landas natin. Gaano man ka kumplikado ang sitwasyon ay inilaan talaga ng Dyos na maging bahagi tayo ng buhay ng isa’t isa. Napakabuti mo at naiintindihan ko na bakit ka dinala ng tadhana sa akin, at ako sa iyo," she said in her Instagram.

"Mahirap man ang pinagdadaanan natin sa ngayon ay lalampasan natin ito nang magkasama. Hinding hindi ako susuko gumaling ka lang. Kapit mahal, may pag-asa at may sagot. Nandito ako at hinding hindi kita iiwan @josephpuducay," she added.

