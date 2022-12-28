Don't let sickness, emergencies steal your holidays!

MediCard, a leading health maintenance organization (HMO) in the Philippines, brings you MediCard RxER so you can ensure that your loved ones are prepared for any unexpected situations while savoring the joy of the festive season.

Keep your loved ones ready and protected with MediCard’s RxER

MANILA, Philippines — As everyone is celebrating this season, keep in mind that it can be a risky time as well. The holidays frequently attract unwanted guests, such as illnesses and accidents ranging from road accidents to fireworks injuries.

A January 2022 report by the Department of Health (DOH) revealed there were 85 cases of fireworks-related injuries as the country celebrated the 2022 New Year. While the numbers continue to decrease each year, it pays off to be ready always for unforeseen emergencies that can steal your holiday celebrations.

The RxER provides a brand-new, specialized healthcare maintenance service that includes emergency, preventative, and outpatient treatment and is created to give members of all ages the maximum value and convenience.

In hospitals recognized by MediCard, the overall cap for patients requiring emergency trauma care is P20,000. ER costs, professional fees, and urgent drugs connected to the condition of accidents, burns, animal bites, and accidental chemical poisoning are also included in emergency care charges if it is within six hours from the time of the incident.

Emergency diagnostic procedures and lab tests up to P5,000, including MRI, CT scan and ultrasound, are also covered. Additionally, coverage will be provided for tetanus toxoid, anti-tetanus serum, and current rabies vaccination. Regular casting and splint are also included.

Is it a one-time-use thing? No. Members may use emergency services more than once for the said circumstances if the limit has not yet been reached.

The gift that keeps on giving

Members of the RxER card are also entitled to an annual physical exam in any MediCard free-standing clinic and Uro Industrial Clinic (UROIC). This includes a complete blood count, a chest X-ray, a urinalysis, a fecalysis and a general check-up for the entire year.

In addition, members get unlimited access to outpatient consultations with primary care physicians, including general practitioners, general surgeons on a clinic-to-clinic basis, obstetricians for non-maternity-related check-ups, pediatricians, family medicine physicians, and medical internists. For other specialists and sub-specialists, on the other hand, the RxER covers a flat rate of P350 for consultations.

Other benefits of RxER include a 30% discount on outpatient laboratory and diagnostic tests, outpatient surgeries and other services, and procedures at the Skin & Body Clinic. It also gives its members dental services, such as one-time oral prophylaxis, dental consultations, and a 30% discount on dental procedures.

All these may be availed of at any MediCard free-standing clinic in key cities nationwide https://fsc.medicardphils.com/ Home/Contact.

There is no time to lose! Give your loved ones these wonderful benefits now for only P1,998 with no age limit and no medical check-up required, available on MediCard’s website, Shopee, La zada, Medicard free-standing clinics, Maria Health and more.

