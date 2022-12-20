Sibling goals: Filipino sibling board topnotchers, graduates with honors that inspire

Twins Madelyn Ester Cruz and Margaret Ester Cruz graduated summa cum laude from the BS Mathematics program at the University of the Philippines-Diliman in just three years.

MANILA, Philippines — This year saw a pair of twins and siblings who inspired many with their stories of grit, hardwork and determination as they finished their degrees with flying colors and claimed the top spots in their respective board exams.

Philstar.com looks back at these remarkable sets of siblings for doses of inspiration to kick-start the upcoming year.

Following kuya's footsteps

Last November 30, Abigail Ramirez did a repeat of her older brother, Alec Benjamin's feat three years ago. Like her kuya who topped the Geologist Licensure Examination, she topped the Nurse Licensure Exam 2022 with a rating of 90%.

"I made him as my role model. I wanted to be like him, so talagang sumikap ako in my own way. Inspirasyon ko rin naman iyong ibang mga kapatid ko, pero dahil kami 'yung mas magkakalapit ng edad, siya ang mas nakita kong motivation," Ramirez said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Both siblings grew up in a family of achievers in Dumaguete.

She graduated as magna cum laude in St. Paul University Dumaguete. She plans to teach as a clinical instructor in her alma mater.

Her brother is currently teaching in the National Institute of Geological Sciences (NIGS) of University of the Philippines (UP) Dilliman.

Twin Math whizzes

It took years of preparation and training for twins Madelyn Ester Cruz and Margaret Ester Cruz before their undergraduate studies culminated into a rare feat — both graduated with the highest honors, summa cum laude, from the Bachelor of Science in Mathematics program of the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman in just three years.

Nicknamed Mads and Marge, their story was shared by Kumon Valenzuela Center on its Facebook page.

The post shared how the twins started at three as one of their early learners in 2004 and the sisters' feats over the years.

"Still in diapers then, Mads and Marge would go to the center and learn basic counting, reading and writing. Although their parents were quite busy with their profession, they would see to it that the twins were able to answer their Kumon worksheets daily," the post read.

The twins are born to Justice Edgardo P. Cruz (Ret.) and Judge Ester Cruz of Bulacan Municipal Trial Court.

Their diligence in their studies were complemented with their passion of other pursuits such as piano playing and the arts.

"Over time, they developed a very high level of ability in Math and Reading... By Kinder, they were studying long division. By Grade 2, they were already doing Algebra and by grade 4, they were studying Trigonometry. Then by grade 6, they were able to learn Integral and Differential Calculus. Completing the Math and Reading programs by grade 6 helped them to be accepted in Philippine Science High School (main campus), where they graduated with high honors in senior high school," the post shared.

Both were also awarded with the Youth Excellence in Science and Math Award for four consecutive years from 2016 to 2019 given by the Department of Science and Technology. The award is given to those who won feats in international competitions.

Marge was awarded the CS Leticia Shahani Award for Best Undergraduate Thesis in Mathematics. She will be pursuing her master's degree in UP Diliman. Mads is currently pursuing her PhD (doctor's degree) in Michigan under a scholarship grant.

Second time's the charm

His earlier failure at the Physician Licensure Exam did not let Aminkadra "Amin" Majid to give up on his dreams of being a doctor. His second time last October proved to be special as he passed the board with his younger sister, Aiza.

Amin's journey went viral because of his TikTok video where he posted his video call with his parents and one of his siblings. All were in tears when they heard the good news.

"Told my parents I wanted to be away during the preparation for the boards because of overthinking and fear to disappoint,” wrote Amin on his caption.

In an interview with "Unang Hirit," Amin shared that he wanted to get away from his comfort zone to study for his second try and it paid off for him.

He and Aiza are from a family of doctors. Their father and another sibling are also in the medical field, while their mother is a grade school teacher.

Hailing from Jolo, Sulu, they took up Medicine from the Ateneo de Zamboanga School of Medicine.

Aiza said that she and her brother plan to practice as general practitioners and serve the underserved communities in their hometown. They will eventually pursue their specialties and open their own clinics.

