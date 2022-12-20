^

Health And Family

New study proves why you should close toilet cover while flushing

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 20, 2022 | 12:58pm
You can help win the war against poor sanitation â€“ hereâ€™s how
Every November 19, World Toilet Day is observed to acknowledge the importance of safely managed sanitation and to inspire action on the global sanitation crisis experienced and shared by billions worldwide. 
Composite photo by Philstar.com/Jap Tobias

MANILA, Philippines — A new peer-reviewed study has found that every time a toilet is flushed, it releases plumes of tiny droplets or aerosol plumes, as caught on lasers, prompting a call for people to be more aware of their sanitation habits.

A team from the University of Colorado in the United States led by engineering professor John Crimaldi were able to measure the location and motion of these aerosol plumes in vivid detail even though they appear invisible to the naked eye.

According to the study, whenever a toilet is flushed, water comes into contact with the bowl's contents, thus creating an unseen spray of particles into the air.

Crimaldi and his colleages projected that a typical commercial toilet generates a strong upward jet of air with velocities exceeding 6.6 feet per second that go up to five feet above the toilet bowl, all within eight seconds of the start of the flush.

To capture these particles, the team used special optics to create a thin vertical sheet of green laser light for the area above the toilet bowl. As such, the particles scatter enough laser light to become visible and are captured on camera.

Crimaldi notes that aerosol particles containing pathogens can lead to disease, and that toilet bowl water contaminated by feces have concentrations that persist after multiple flushes — but it opens a discussion whether such aerosol plumes present a transmission risk.

What the team did suggest is to close toilet bowl lids before flushing and/or utilize ventilation or ultraviolet (UV) disinfection systems to mitigate exposure to aerosol plumes in the bathroom, particularly, in public toilets. — Videos from The Conversation via YouTube

RELATED: What is hand, foot and mouth disease?

LASERS

TOILETS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
New study proves why you should close toilet cover while flushing
1 hour ago

New study proves why you should close toilet cover while flushing

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
A new peer-reviewed study has found that every time a toilet is flushed, it releases plumes of tiny droplets or aerosol...
Health And Family
fbtw
How to process trauma and grief through art therapy
14 hours ago

How to process trauma and grief through art therapy

By Claudia Bermudez-Hyun | 14 hours ago
Art is my “thing.” I can spend entire days walking through galleries, discovering new artists, trying to figure...
Health And Family
fbtw
Mylene Dizon shares what she learned from partner Jason Webb
4 days ago

Mylene Dizon shares what she learned from partner Jason Webb

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actress Mylene Dizon shared what she learned in her current relationship with basketball coach Jason Webb. 
Health And Family
fbtw
4 ways travel can boost your child&rsquo;s development &mdash; studies
5 days ago

4 ways travel can boost your child’s development — studies

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 5 days ago
Children are among the biggest winners. Experts say travel spurs their development. Here’s how:
Health And Family
fbtw
Children's safety on the road: NLEX, Nickelodeon give parents advice
6 days ago

Children's safety on the road: NLEX, Nickelodeon give parents advice

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
NLEX Corporation partners with Paramount Consumer Products to deliver in a special way the message of safety on the road...
Health And Family
fbtw
Study: e-cigarettes more effective in putting an end to smoking
6 days ago

Study: e-cigarettes more effective in putting an end to smoking

6 days ago
The use of e-cigarettes or vapes is proven to be more effective in helping people drop their smoking habit, compared to just...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with