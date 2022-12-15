^

Health And Family

4 ways travel can boost your child’s development — studies

Maridol Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 10:12am
4 ways travel can boost your childâ€™s development â€” studies

MANILA, Philippines — Revenge travel is on the rise, especially this coming holiday season.

People are excited to make up for lost time travel time, no thanks to the pandemic, which kept them home for three years.  

The Department of Tourism reported a 91.6% hike in tourism receipts from April to September 2021 versus the same period in 2020.

Hotels and resorts are fully booked. Long lines are forming in airports, and the industry is hard put to meet the surging demand with enough people to attend to the needs of a growing number of travelers.

But there’s no stopping people from packing their bags and visiting travel destinations. There’s no stopping families from brushing the dust off their passports and taking the gang to places near and far.

The trend has its perks. AXA Philippines Chief Customer Officer Nandy Villar shared, “Studies have shown that traveling is an important experience not only for learning and development but also for overall wellbeing and mental health."

Children are among the biggest winners. Experts say travel spurs their development. Here’s how:

Broadens perspectives

Sociologist and education professor Jack Mezirow said new environments boost transformative learning. Exposure to various languages, cultures, art and others challenge and transforms a child’s assumptions and beliefs. That’s because travel makes children interact with all kinds of people. This opens their minds and strengthens cross-cultural understanding.

Arms them with important life skills

Children face situations that let them develop and practice soft skills in a real-life setting, like proper communication, teamwork, problem solving, patience and others.

Sparks creativity and imagination

Child psychologists said travel activates children’s “play” and “seek” brain systems, as discovered by Professor Jaak Panksepp, Washington State University’s renowned neuroscientist. By making your child explore and play more, this trains them to be more open to new ideas as they grow.

Strengthens family bonds

Nothing creates and cements bonds more than shared family experiences. Travel is an opportunity to understand and connect with the family, and make lasting memories.

So go ahead, travel with the kids while they’re still jumping for joy that you’re taking them with you. They’ll have their own travel companions when they grow up. Then, you can look back at family snaps that prove that you had the time of your life taking them to adventures and new experiences that broadened their minds and helped them grow.

RELATED: Children's safety on the road: NLEX, Nickelodeon give parents advice

TRAVEL HIGHLIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
4 ways travel can boost your child&rsquo;s development &mdash; studies
1 hour ago

4 ways travel can boost your child’s development — studies

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 hour ago
Children are among the biggest winners. Experts say travel spurs their development. Here’s how:
Health And Family
fbtw
Children's safety on the road: NLEX, Nickelodeon give parents advice
1 day ago

Children's safety on the road: NLEX, Nickelodeon give parents advice

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
NLEX Corporation partners with Paramount Consumer Products to deliver in a special way the message of safety on the road...
Health And Family
fbtw
Stiff-person syndrome, Celine Dion's rare neurological disorder
4 days ago

Stiff-person syndrome, Celine Dion's rare neurological disorder

By Isabelle Tourne | 4 days ago
Stiff-person syndrome, which has forced Canadian superstar singer Celine Dion to postpone her European tour,...
Health And Family
fbtw
What is hand, foot and mouth disease?
5 days ago

What is hand, foot and mouth disease?

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
According to the World Health Organization, HFMD affects mostly children but it can also occur in adolescents and adults....
Health And Family
fbtw
What is Jovit Baldivino's cause of death?
5 days ago

What is Jovit Baldivino's cause of death?

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
As defined by the UK-based National Health Service, an aneurysm is a "bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in...
Health And Family
fbtw
These schools nationwide are the best when it comes to cleanliness, sanitation &ndash; Here's what we can learn
Sponsored
6 days ago

These schools nationwide are the best when it comes to cleanliness, sanitation – Here's what we can learn

By Jap Tobias | 6 days ago
The Eskwelang Unstoppable Awards was held last November 15 at the DepEd Central Office in Pasig City to recognize the collective...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with