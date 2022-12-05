^

'Family is everything': Baron Geisler, wife Jamie no longer headed for Splitsville with Christmas photos

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 5, 2022 | 3:22pm
Baron Geisler with his family
Baron Geisler via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Baron Geisler shared his Christmas-themed family photos, reminding his fans that Christmas is all about family. 

In his Instagram account, Baron shared photos of his family's photo shoot that features his wife Jamie and their kids, icluding Talitha. 

"It's the most wonderful time of the year again. Jesus, may our love for you be constant in all seasons!" Baron captioned the post. 

In another post, Baron shared the behind-the-scenes video of their photo shoot. 

"Enjoying this clip with a grateful heart. Family is everything indeed," he wrote. 

Baron recently starred in the hit Netflix movie "Doll House."

He admitted that he did not expect that his film will be successful.

"Hindi ko po expected 'yan. I believe I've been saying this so many times na si God lang talaga ang nag-o-orchestrate nang lahat ng ito, lahat ng biyaya. Kung walang suporta sa kababayans natin here in the Philippines and abroad — kasi nag-top 10 tayo ng 10 different countries — I owe it all sa kababayans natin there,” Baron said.

“Sa lahat sa inyo, No. 1 po kami rito, kaya No. 1 po kami sa puso niyo. Ibinabalik ko po ang lahat ng honor, praise kay God sa lahat ng blessings na ito. Maraming salamat sa mga Kapamilya natin out there," he added.

Related: 'Time is precious': Baron Geisler on what he learned from 'Doll House'

It can be recalled that last April, Geisler revealed that his wife Jamie Evangelista was asking him for an annulment.

RELATED: Baron Geisler finishes college Theology course; pushes for less porn, more family movies

