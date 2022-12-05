You can help win the war against poor sanitation â€“ hereâ€™s how

You can help win the war against poor sanitation – here’s how

Every November 19, World Toilet Day is observed to acknowledge the importance of safely managed sanitation and to inspire action on the global sanitation crisis experienced and shared by billions worldwide.

MANILA, Philippines — Unknown to many, we do have a day in a year when the world celebrates the highly essential sanitary hardware we call toilets.

Needless to say, toilets are an essential part of our lives, not only for our daily bodily needs, but also for promoting health and preventing environmental contamination through proper waste disposal.

Why we need to take action

According to the United Nations, 3.6 billion people live without access to toilets. This is reason enough why we all should give a crap—pun intended—about toilets and global sanitation.

The inaccessibility of toilets and sanitation facilities leads to bigger environmental concerns. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the lack of basic sanitation facilities can result in unhealthy communities with land and groundwater that are contaminated by human waste.

Living in and drinking water from an environment contaminated with human waste may contribute to the spread of many diseases and conditions that can lead to widespread illness and death.

So what can we do to achieve address such concerns? Here are a few:

1. Get involved

Whether just with your peers or with your barangay, it’s important that you talk crap! And by crap, we mean talking about the global sanitation situation and educating people about why we share care about this.

Even beyond World Toilet Day, we must keep the conversation about this matter going. It is through this that we can put into the mainstream an issue that’s as pressing as this, yet usually sidelined.

Numerous humanitarian organizations like WorldToilet.org and United Nations have online resources for discussing the role of sanitation in community health.

Initiatives are also being launched by the Department of Education (DepEd), Department of Health, non-government organizations and corporations to engage everyone in achieving Sustainable Development Goals, especially the goal on Water and Sanitation.

2. Support WASH initiatives

Safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) are crucial to the well-being of everyone, which is why the government and private organizations have been doubling down on going to communities to deliver sustainable programs that revolve around this.

An example of this is the WASH in Schools (WINS) program that’s spearheaded by DepEd. This monitors the status of toilets and overall sanitation in our schools and challenges learning institutions to carry out the best practices when it comes to ensuring a safe, healthy and clean environment for Filipino students.

Just recently, DepEd, in collaboration with Unilever Domex and GIZ, recognized the best schools in the Philippines when it comes to sanitation, with the Schools Division of Navotas being named the best schools division nationwide.

You, too, can join these by volunteering during clean-up drives, Brigada Eskwelas and other community activities that care for WASH.

3. Keep your toilets clean!

With sanitation facilities being inaccessible to billions of people, toilets today sadly remain a privilege. And if you have one, you better give value to your toilet and bathroom as a whole by keeping it clean.

The washroom is one of the most important rooms in the house as we get to use it day-to-day. This is why we must keep it clean, fresh and germ-free.

Here are some Do’s and don’ts to keep every trip to the bathroom a fresh and safe experience for the family:

DO use toilet cleaning products regularly, at least once a week to ensure that the toilet is free from germs and spots.



use toilet cleaning products regularly, at least once a week to ensure that the toilet is free from germs and spots. DONT forget to include the toilet seat! This area isn’t free from germs and usually in contact with our body



forget to include the toilet seat! This area isn’t free from germs and usually in contact with our body DO keep the bathroom free from odors! Ensure there’s a freshener in place so that your bathroom experience will be pleasant.



keep the bathroom free from odors! Ensure there’s a freshener in place so that your bathroom experience will be pleasant. DON’T use your toilet bowl as universal garbage disposal. Avoid throwing solid waste like cotton, sachets, diapers and cigarette butts in the toilet to avoid clogging. Also stop flushing hazardous chemicals like paints, thinner and oils as these may corrode the pipes and react with other products if they enter the sewer or septic system



use your toilet bowl as universal garbage disposal. Avoid throwing solid waste like cotton, sachets, diapers and cigarette butts in the toilet to avoid clogging. Also stop flushing hazardous chemicals like paints, thinner and oils as these may corrode the pipes and react with other products if they enter the sewer or septic system

Domex Ultra Thick Bleach removes stains on toilet bowls while also helping to fight 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. It’s easy and quick to apply, while at the same time safe to use every day.

Additionally, Domex has also been consistent in the advocacy of winning the war against poor sanitation.

Apart from being a partner at home, Domex and Unilever has been doing initiatives in our communities to advocate WASH and raise awareness on toilet sanitation.

The brand has also been active in Brigada Eskwela, Eskwelang Unstoppable Awards, and different partnerships and collaborations with public and private stakeholders in promoting improved and hygienic sanitation for all.

Be it at home or in your community, you can help win the war against poor sanitation. So, what are you waiting for? Join this fight for our clean future!