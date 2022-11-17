'Marry you all over again': Carmina Villarroel, Zoren Legaspi mark 10th wedding anniversary

Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi with their twins, Cassy and Mavy Legaspi.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Carmina Villarroel and Zoren Legaspi recently marked the 10th anniversary of their wedding with an exchange of sweet messages.

In an Instagram post, Carmina penned some heartwarming words for her husband whom she called her "Honey" and "Dinosaur."

"We’ve been through a lot and I wouldn’t have survived those trials without you. Thank you for always being there for me and for my family," said Carmina in the post's caption. "You are my rock and pillar of strength."

"I will marry you all over again," she added.

In the post was a video of the couple having dinner followed by several pictures from their wedding day a decade ago.

On his Instagram account, Zoren also posted an image of the two of them during the wedding, and spared some words for his wife.

"It doesn’t matter how many rough waves we will encounter... Just hang on tight… You are forever safe in my arms," said Zoren.

Both husband and wife exchanged endearing captions on each other's posts.

Among the celebrities who gave their well-wishes included Aiko Melendez, Richard Yap, Iza Calzado, Gelli de Belen, and the couple's twin children Cassy and Mavy — the latter twin had even gifted his parents a huge bouquet.

Carmina and Zoren had been dating since 2000, had the twins a year later, and officially tied the knot in 2012 during a surprise proposal and wedding ceremony.

