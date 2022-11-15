Why quality healthcare matters

At this moment, patients around the world are fighting to survive. Doctors and nurses are fighting to help keep them alive, supported by many others, who are responsible for the delivery of medical care.

Standing together with them is this leading Japanese healthcare company, which for 68 years now has been offering, among others, high-quality renal and hospital products to better cater to the needs of patients and their families.

Nipro Corporation takes pride in creating the finest innovative medical technologies that improve the lives of people, irrespective of their country, culture and gender.

The good news is, Nipro Corporation recently expanded its global presence with the opening of its office in the Philippines.

With the hope of expanding its marketing efforts to reach out to far-flung and underserved communities, the Japanese multinational company formally announced the development recently over lunch at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in BGC.

The event started with the kagami biraki (ribbon-cutting) ceremony led by its president Takato Senoo, Nipro Medical Philippines Corp. (NMPC) and Seigo Tsuchiya, Nipro Asia managing director and NMPC board of director.

“We hope to better provide hospitals and dialysis centers here with machines and equipment that are designed to enhance the quality of life of patients,” enthuses Tsuchiya.

Prior to its expansion in the Philippines, Nipro was already familiar with the market, having sold its products to authorized representatives over the decades.

The opening of Nipro here in the country enables the Japanese multinational company to directly operate and sell its products beyond Metro Manila and other urban centers.

The Surdial 55Pus is an easy-to-use, cost-effective system that combines Nipro quality with advanced features for hemodialysis therapy.

Live longer. live better

Starting out in 1954 as a maker of medical and pharmaceutical glass products in Osaka, Japan, Nipro Corporation has diversified into medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.

Today, it continues to develop expertise and novel technologies that promise to have a positive impact on patient outcomes.

During the onslaught of the coronavirus, Nipro supported global healthcare needs by providing its innovative products to frontline medical professionals and the public.

Nipro designed the Lufka Mask, a highly functional respirator mask with low-inhalation resistance, high-particle capture for efficiency and easy breathing, to ease the operation of medical professionals, as well as those in need.

Dosesaver, a next-generation minimized dead-space syringe-reduces wastage of vaccines, enabling more individuals to gain access to the vaccine.

Backed by research, the Nipro team has also developed an aerosol disinfectant — CF Line — as an essential added measure to reduce the spread of the viruses and bacteria with its new human coronavirus (OC43) sterilizing agent — the ionless hypochlorous acid water (HOCl).

“CL Fine can inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19,” explains Tsuchiya in an interview. “CL Fine is an effective control measure not only for airborne disease but also disinfecting surface areas.”

CL Fine has won for Nipro Corporation the Disinfection Product Innovation of the Year Award-Japan at the recent Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2022.

“Our fight to improve global healthcare doesn’t end here. We will continue to push the boundaries of medical innovation to provide better healthcare solutions to everyone,” says Takato Senoo, president of NMPC.

Takato Senoo, president, NMPC

Nipro Medical Philippines Corp. is on the 19th floor, Unit C, Menarco Tower, 32nd St., Taguig.

For inquiries, visit 8541-9362.