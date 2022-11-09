Check your 'kulani': Lymphoma is a form of cancer that manifests with enlarged lymph nodes

Locally known as “kulani," this usually just means that your body is busy fighting off an infection through the white blood cells or lymphocytes in your lymphatic system.

MANILA, Philippines — During cough, cold, and flu season, you may find little lumps or bumps on areas such as your neck, armpit or groin.

Locally known as “kulani," this usually just means that your body is busy fighting off an infection through the white blood cells or lymphocytes in your lymphatic system.

But when the lymphocytes are damaged, they can grow and multiply abnormally and become cancerous. This condition is called Lymphoma. According to the Australian Government’s Health Direct service website, apart from enlarged lymph nodes, other symptoms of Lymphoma are:

Unexplained tiredness or fatigue

Night sweats or fever

Unexplained poor appetite or weight loss

Widespread itching, bruising, or bleeding easily

Trouble recovering from infections

Pain in the chest or stomach area

Swollen tummy

Unexplained persistent cough or shortness of breath

Headaches or vision changes

Red patches on the skin.

Those who are at risk for developing Lymphoma have a weakened immune system from conditions such as an autoimmune disease; those who have a family history of Lymphoma, and those who smoke cigarettes.

Figures from not-for-profit organization Lymphoma Philippines reveal that Lymphoma is one of the top 15 cancers in the Philippines, affecting around 11,000 Filipinos every year. Yet with lack of awareness, authorities estimate a larger number of patients that are left undiagnosed.

The lack of information is what inspired cancer survivor Jheric Delos Angeles and his wife Anna Tapel-Delos Angeles to create a community of Filipino patients and their family members to educate more people and provide much needed support to those in need, including fighting for better healthcare.

Hope and help for patients

At the recent World Lymphoma Awareness Day (September 15), the community came together to honor and support cancer survivors, warriors and their families, and educate more people about Lymphoma. An online forum featured Lymphoma patients, survivors, and their caregivers who shared their experiences.

While Lymphoma is considered to be a curable cancer if diagnosed early, access to treatment is a challenge as costs related to the disease can range from P1 million to P3.5 million, depending on the hospital and treatment protocol.

Recognizing these challenges, Lymphoma Philippines hopes to continue spreading information and possibly save lives. As part of its efforts, the organization, along with The Carewell Community Foundation, EPCALM, KAYA, and The Philippine Cancer Society, also in partnership with Takeda Healthcare Philippines, shared practical information beneficial to Filipino Lymphoma patients and their families who are on their treatment journey.

This includes mental wellness advice for patients and their loved ones, patient navigation that helps patients in their journey from diagnosis to post-treatment, and connects them with the right agencies and groups, emotional support groups in partnership with Kanser sa Adolescents and Young Adults (KAYA) and The Carewell Community Foundation, and social work services that can assist patients in their journey. For more information, visit Lymphoma Philippines on Facebook (facebook.com/LymphomaPH) or its website at lymphomaphilippines.com.

“It is an unimaginably difficult journey for patients and their loved ones living with cancer. Having gone through it myself, a strong support system is crucial in the journey and we at Lymphoma Philippines are committed to lending help however possible,” said Lymphoma Philippines co-founder Jheric Delos Angeles.

RELATED: Pink October: Holiday table setting ideas from breast cancer survivor