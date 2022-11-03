PhilCare holds webinar on grief & loss: How to manage your mental health

The webinar is part of PhilCare’s series of online forums featuring medical professionals tackling some of the most pressing medical and health issues, especially during this pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — PhilCare, one of the leading HMO companies in the country and innovator of Mind Care line of prepaid health cards, recently held an “Undas Webinar Special on Grief & Loss: How to Manage your Mental Health.”

The forum was made possible in cooperation with PhilCare’s sister companies, PhilLife, Stitch Tech Solutions, Comm&Sense Inc. and media partner Philstar Global.

To watch the webinar, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/philcareph.