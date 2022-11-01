5 reasons to come home to Makati this christmas

A gigantic 3D animated video will be projected on the canopy façade at the Ayala Triangle Gardens courtyard as an introduction to the actual Light Show at the Festival of Lights 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — You know it’s Christmas when early mornings get a bit nippier, traffic is a lot worse, and when the air is suddenly filled with Jose Mari Chan’s Christmas songs.

In the vibrant and trailblazing City of Makati, you know it’s Christmas when Ayala Land lights up Ayala Avenue with festive decorations that fascinate adults and children alike.

“Makati is home to signature events — like the Festival of Lights at the Ayala Triangle — that have become part of the city’s soul; events that make the city come alive and bring together members of the community, and families from all over the country,” says Chrissy Roa, head of marketing communications, Ayala Land Estates, at the launch of Ayala Land and Make It Makati Christmas activities last Thursday at the Blue Room of Ayala Tower One. “And the holiday season gives us the opportunity to do this in an even bigger way.”

This year, Ayala Land is bringing back all these well-loved traditions — live!

Here are five reasons to come home to Makati this Christmas:

•The ceremonial lighting of Christmas decors along Ayala Avenue. With the theme, “Come Home to Ayala Land this Christmas,” Ayala Land is once again lighting up the Makati Central Business District on Nov. 3 with ornaments mostly found in Pinoy homes such as parols, stars, and capiz lights. But this time, they will be reusing the decors from last year.

“This is in line with Ayala Land’s advocacy for sustainability,” explains Roa. “But this year, we will light up more parts of Ayala Avenue.”

In addition to the decorations in front of Ayala Tower One, each bay along the whole stretch of Ayala will now have more ornaments.

“A gigantic parol installation by the courtyard of Ayala Triangle Gardens was also added to make it easier for those who would like to have their photo taken close to the decorations,” Roa adds.

To show that the Christmas spirit is truly alive in Makati, more parts of Ayala Avenue will be decorated with bright festive ornaments that are lit up to dazzle the Central Business District.

•”Festival of Lights” at Ayala Triangle Gardens. The light show that people have come to love through the years is returning to Ayala Triangle Gardens live starting Nov. 10.

“We had this virtually for the last two years,” says Roa. “This year, we’re working with Kroma Studios and Acid House to bring you a 360-degree live projection and it’s going to be part of the lights show.”

The 3D projection will begin the show with a fun and magical introduction to the actual light show, which is conceptualized by director Ohm David and lighting designer Sueyen Austero.

“Three musical medleys with a fresh, new take were composed to accompany the show. And in keeping with the times, we’re going to have a TikTok medley,” enthuses Roa.

The first is an orchestral rendition by the Manila Symphony Orchestra, followed by a TikTok-inspired rendition — a collaboration among composers Tris Suguitan, Jazz Nicholas, and Mikey Amistoso. The third is a chorale rendition by musical composer Jazz Nicholas. It features the angelic voices of the Pembo Elementary School children’s choir.

What makes the Festival of Lights extra special this year is that various indigenous textile patterns — like the Inabel of the Ilocos Region; the Mangyan of the Visayas Region; and the T’boli pattern of southern Mindanao — will be used at the live (lights) show.

“Because of the pandemic, we felt so detached from the outside world. We wanted to come up with something to symbolize our ‘coming together.’ So our lighting designer Misha Quimpo made patterns (inspired by these indigenous textile patterns) using the lights,” explains David. “ =This symbolizes that Christmas is, indeed, for everyone.”

• The Christmas Market at Ayala Triangle. Inspired by the Marche de Noele Christmas market in Paris, Lille, and Starsboug, the Christmas market will feature French restaurants and products, as well as Filipino artisanal goods.

In partnership with the French Embassy, the Christmas Market will run from Dec. 2 to 31.

• Simbang Gabi at Ayala Triangle Gardens. Ayala Land is hosting Simbang Gabi from Dec. 15 to 23 at Ayala Triangle Gardens. The Philippine Youth Symphonic Band will perform live at the opening night on Dec. 15.

• Christmas Holiday Concert at Circuit Makati. Ayala Land makes Christmas happen at the Makati-based destination known for entertainment and arts — Circuit Makati. The Samsung Performing Arts Theater is hosting the Christmas Holiday Concert at Circuit Makati featuring performances by the Manila Symphony Orchestra and Steps Dance Studio among many others.

“Christmas 2022 will definitely be bigger and brighter this year,” enthuses Roa. “All these and more are enough reasons for you to ‘Come Home to Christmas at Ayala Land.’”

Ayala Land Estates senior estate head of Makat Mel Ignacio, head of marketing and communications Chrissy Roa, and Sheilla Aguilar, estate head for Makati

