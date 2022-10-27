'Is she really mine?': Assunta de Rossi celebrates 'miracle' baby's 2nd birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Assunta de Rossi still couldn't believe that she has now a daughter with husband Jules Ledesma.

In her Instagram account, Assunta posted the photo of her daughter Fiore, greeting her a happy birthday.

"I still go, 'Did I make this? Is she really mine?',” Assunta captioned the post.

"Happy 2nd birthday to the light of our lives," she added.

Assunta gave birth to Fiore in October 2020. She revealed that she was pregnant in May 2020.

“Wide awake. This has been my life even before quarantine started— just being in bed all day, feeling horrible. And before anyone asks why I look like I’m on my way to the afterlife, allow me to list down all the symptoms I’ve had to endure this past 2 months: Fatigue Nausea Tender, swollen breasts Food aversions Constipation Dizziness Heartburn,” she wrote.

“On March 5, 2020, I paid a visit to my OB-GYN after not seeing him for 3 plus years. Why? I had missed my period. An ultrasound scan and blood test confirmed later that day that I was about 5 weeks pregnant,” she added.

She described her pregnancy as a miracle.

“Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen. This was a miracle! Anyway, what scares me now is I’m already on my 14th week, and I haven’t gained an ounce of weight. Everything I eat goes to my tummy and (boobs),” she said.

Assunta's pregnancy comes after 16 years of marriage with Jules.

