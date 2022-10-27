Catriona Gray hosts mWell's launch of groundbreaking firsts in health app

At the recent press conference dubbed as "PH1" hosted Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, mWell celebrated the many firsts in a little over a year of its pilot launch and announced other pioneering efforts that help redefine not only telemedicine but the entire healthcare landscape.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Investments Corporation’s (MPIC) mWell unveiled a roster of groundbreaking firsts in digital healthcare as the Philippines’ first fully integrated health app at the forefront of innovation anchored on good health and well-being.

At the recent press conference dubbed as PH1 hosted Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, mWell celebrated the many firsts in a little over a year of its pilot launch and announced other pioneering efforts that help redefine not only telemedicine but the entire healthcare landscape.

“Metro Pacific Group’s mWell is the Philippines’ first fully integrated health app which brings together experts in technology, medicine, wellness, and healthcare in one sustainable living ecosystem. This high-performing platform gives access to quality healthcare and empowers our countrymen to be in control of their health as they rebuild their lives coming out of the pandemic. We shall continue to set the standards in digital healthcare as we build a healthier nation and be recognized as the flag carrier for innovative digital healthcare in the Philippines,” MPIC President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Manny V. Pangilinan said.

PH1 witnessed the full display of mWell app features that showcase its holistic approach to telemedicine — from doctor consultation, e-pharmacy, emergency services and home care — to fitness and nutrition programs. Beyond patient care, it has also designed a cutting edge Electronic Medical Records and clinic management system for partner-doctors.

mWell’s many firsts include first health app available globally to migrant workers/OFWs, first to offer the most affordable telemedicine with free accident insurance package via the Healthsavers Plan, first to launch the biggest nationwide digital medical mission with hundreds of volunteer doctors simultaneously providing free consultation all over the country through the National mWellness Day, first to offer a wellness score developed by data scientists — the mWellness Score which measures physical activity, steps, and sleep; first to provide a cutting-edge, full suite clinic management system designed by doctors for doctors — mWellMD; and first to provide a portable mobile digital clinic to remote communities in the country —mWell OnTheGo.

“We are celebrating so many firsts through sheer dedication, passion and purpose. We were able to come up with these firsts in terms of product features, innovations not only for patients but also for doctors. We believe that uplifting the lives of Filipinos is a prerequisite to national progress. That’s why mWell helps uplift lives by providing access to better health, which after all is a basic right. It is both a digital health service and an advocacy because at the heart of mWell firsts is our mission to bring healthcare closer to more Filipinos as we make health and wellness available and accessible to anyone, anytime, anywhere,” said MPIC Chief Finance, Risk and Sustainability Officer Chaye Cabal-Revilla.

The culture of innovation continues for mWell — not just as a super app but as a fully integrated healthcare ecosystem that truly responds to the needs of Filipinos. Another first to be launched soon is the mWell Wellness Wearable. This is designed to democratize and empower more Filipinos by making wellness wearables more affordably especially in regional areas. Using the mWell Wellness Wearable, anyone can easily and more accurately track steps, physical activity, and sleep time through the mWellness Score on their watch. Soon, they can even monitor temperature, oxygen level, heart rate and other vital signs that will make teleconsultation easier on the app. Another telemedicine innovation in the pipeline is the mWell kiosk to be used by local government units for their medical missions.

mWell is supported by top names in technology, wellness and healthcare including Microsoft, Highly Succeed, Telus, Maya, Bayad, Aktivo, Active8me, Smart, PLDT Home, PLDT Enterprise, PLDT SME, PLDT Global, PSG Global Solutions, The Solution, Department of Migrant Workers Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Metro Pacific Health, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Gabay Guro, Gabay Kalusugan, Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, PCCSC, MedExpress, Healthlink, Lifeline 16-911, PhilCare and Generali.

RELATED: Catriona Gray remembers Miss Universe win with Ne-Yo's Manila return