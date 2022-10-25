Jab well done! Getting vaccinated against pneumonia

We’re back to doing in-person activities as the country’s COVID-19 cases have significantly dropped. The IATF has likewise relaxed the protocols on the use of face mask in open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas. But while the situation may have improved, there is another respiratory problem that continues to affect a large number of the Filipino population—pneumonia.

In an interview for a special episode of Pamilya Talk, Dr. Arthur Dessi Roman, an infectious diseases specialist at the Manila Doctors Hospital, says pneumonia is one of the leading causes of hospitalization and death among Filipinos. Records show that pneumonia also tops the list of illnesses that the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) processes claims and reimbursements annually.

What is pneumonia and how does it differ from a regular cough and cold?

Respiratory infections usually start with a minor cough, cold and fever. But if a patient shows symptoms such as high fever, loss of appetite, persistent cough, which produces thick yellow or green mucus, and has difficulty in breathing, he might already be suffering from bacterial pneumonia, says Dr. Roman.

Pneumonia is an infection in one or both lungs caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi. When there is an infection in the lungs, airways swell or become inflamed and the air sacs in the lungs become filled with mucus and other fluids. The swelling and inflammation make it harder for the patient to breathe. Pneumonia is a life-threatening condition that could lead to serious complications (respiratory failure, sepsis, and lung abscess) or even death.

Children below five years old, especially infants, are at higher risk of getting pneumonia because their immune systems are still developing. So do adults ages 60 and above, because their immune systems weaken with age. In the Philippines, Dr. Roman says there are also studies indicating that people ages 50 years and above, especially those who have comorbidities like diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and heart disease, are likely to get severe types of pneumonia.

Senior citizens are highly vulnerable to pneumonia due to their weakened immune systems and pre-existing health conditions.

Avoiding this killer disease involves adhering to lifestyle changes—e.g. getting enough sleep, maintaining a healthy diet (avoiding sweet and fatty foods), and doing regular physical activities. Observing COVID-19 protocols (the use of face mask, proper hygiene, physical distancing) can also greatly help to avoid getting infected or transmitting the disease.

Filipinos should also stop believing the wrong myths about pneumonia. For instance, some people tend to neglect its symptoms thinking they are only experiencing a bad cold. But as previously mentioned, if not addressed early, pneumonia can lead to serious complications or even death. There are those who think it’s caused by dried sweat and overfatigue. This is also a myth. Different germs can cause pneumonia, including bacteria, fungi and viruses, including influenza and the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Roman also debunks the notion that the COVID-19 vaccine can protect us against pneumonia. He says while the COVID-19 vaccine can help protect us from the severe symptoms of the coronavirus, it does not guarantee protection from pneumonia.

The vital and cost-effective tool to help prevent pneumonia is by getting a pneumococcal vaccination. It will lower one’s chances of contracting the disease and reduce its severity if case one gets infected, says Dr. Roman. The vulnerable population, especially senior citizens (ages 60 years old and above), who are considered the most susceptible population due to their weakened immune systems and pre-existing health conditions, are highly advised to get a pneumonia jab.

The pneumococcal vaccine is accessible at the hospital thru a doctor. In the “new normal”, pharmacists have also embraced the role of adult immunizers through the Resbakuna sa Botika program. This is a joint government and private sector initiative that aims to expand the country's immunization program and address the shortage in vaccinators. Adult vaccines such as pneumococcal and flu are available in local leading pharmacies across the country.

My dad and I got our free pneumonia vaccines through the immunization program of the Quezon City government. Ask your barangays or health centers about their vaccination program too.

Seniors who cannot afford the pneumonia vaccine need not worry because the Department of Health has an immunization campaign that provides Filipino senior citizens 1 dose of pneumococcal vaccination at 60 years old and then another dose after 5 years. RA 9994 or the “Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010” also stipulates that indigent senior citizens are entitled to free vaccinations for pneumonia and influenza.

To fight pneumonia, there should be a change in mindset among Filipinos, Dr. Roman stresses. There should be an increased awareness about the disease and make efforts to overcome vaccine hesitancy. “Ang problema natin [sa pneumonia ay] yung increased risk ng pagkamatay. At ito ay preventable sa pamamagitan ng bakuna,” he stresses.

We can only curb this disease with the continued collaboration of medical and health professionals and most importantly, the cooperation of the Filipino population at large.

