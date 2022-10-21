'Love your body then improve it': Kylie Padilla shares secrets to weight loss

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kylie Padilla ditched the weighing scale and entrusts herself to keep healthy minus constantly checking how little or much she has gained.

The "Bolera" actress shared her fitness "progress report" on her Instagram post last October 16.

"I don’t measure my weight anymore. I go by what I see," the actress wrote.

Kylie said that she makes sure that she exercises for 30 minutes every day. She also conscientiously picks whole foods, meaning food that has undergone minimal to no processing at all such as fruits and vegetables. She added that she takes vinegar gummies supplement in her daily diet.

"Love your body how it is then strive to improve it," Kylie advised.

