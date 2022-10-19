MindNation launches app to make mental health care more accessible in the Philippines

One in 2 Filipino employees are struggling with mental health concerns. The MindNation app will help by providing the support that they need, and more.

MANILA, Philippines — October is World Mental Health Month, a reminder that we all need to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and increase efforts to make mental health care more accessible. Fifty percent of Filipino workers are struggling with some form of mental health issue because of financial concerns, job pressures and return-to-office anxieties.

But due to the many barriers to proper mental health care such as stigmatization, lack of awareness and poor accessibility to mental health services, people do not know when, where or how to go for help. They only think to talk to a psychologist when their symptoms are already serious. They do not know that mental health is something that needs to be taken care of every day.

MindNation redefines mental health

Since 2019, MindNation has helped over 200,000 individuals worldwide achieve the company motto of “Better Mind, Better You!” through comprehensive services like 24/7/365 online therapy sessions with psychologists and WellBeing Coaches, webinars, surveys and more.

“When mental health support is convenient and easily accessible, people are motivated to proactively take care of their mental health and make it a habit,” said MindNation Chief Impact Officer Kana Takahashi.

Introducing the MindNation app

To address the need for accessible mental healthcare, MindNation created the MindNation app, a one-stop shop for your holistic well-being needs. With the app, you can now take care of your well-being every day, any day.

To use the app, simply create an account by inputting your email address and providing a password; confirm your credentials by using the verification code that will be sent to you via email. Once you have an account, you can start buying, booking and conducting teletherapy sessions within the app itself. Sessions are available 24/7 and are guaranteed safe and secure.

The app also comes with a Daily Mood Tracker and WellBeing Quiz© that you can take regularly to track emotions and understand your state of well-being. Clinically based and data-backed, the results come with recommended ways to attain better states of well-being.

Finally, app users can also access MindED, an on-demand learning program that allows you to master mental health skills, develop good well-being practices and support your journey toward healing through audio/visual exercises, tool kits, and worksheets.

Committing to better habits

Users can get a boost through a premium subscription that comes with 24/7 Chat with a WellBeing Coach© and the 21 Day Microsteps Program©. Premium costs P249 per month or P2490 per year. Those who avail of the annual subscription package between now and October 31, 2022, will get three 1:1 sessions with a WellBeing Coach © for free.

MindNation partners who avail of the MindNation CareNow Plan©, MindNation’s comprehensive and measurement-based mental health program for organizations, are automatically premium app members.

“Through the MindNation app, we are committed to helping everyone in their journey towards ‘Better Mind, Better You,’” shared Kana.

For more information, visit www.mindnation.com or email [email protected]. Download the MindNation app for FREE on Google Play and the App Store or get it through the official website http://mindnation.com/app.