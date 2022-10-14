^

Catriona Gray helps launch new HIV center in Baguio

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 14, 2022 | 8:36am
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 and global ambassador for advocacy organization LoveYourself Inc. Catriona Gray led the grand opening of a new HIV — human immunodeficiency viruses — care and community center in Baguio City.

Called Balay Marvi, the new center offers holistic care to people to protect themselves against HIV, with aesthetics matching Baguio culture as highlighted by a huge mural hand-painted by LoveYourself volunteers.

The care center will provide differentiated testing approaches and multiple prevention methods, and as a one-stop shop, passers-by can gain access to free condoms and lubricant.

Joining Gray in the launch held last October 9 were Baguio City District Representative Mark Go and City Councilor Levy Orcales.

"What we want to do is to really empower the community," said Gray as she highlighted the importance of having a safe space where people can access HIV and sexual health services.

The beauty queen also urged other local government units to continue supporting LoveYourself's advocacy and communities working for the same cause.

"Hopefully surrounding regions... can really look at Baguio City as a shining example of how it can be replicated, how it can be done, and how the community can really be reached," Gray added.

Orcales said they decided to have a localized version of the HIV and AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) Law in Baguio City and are trying to convert all youth centers city as safe spaces at the barangay level, of which there are 129.

Go similarly expressed his support for effective implementation of HIV programs at the national level, and Balay Marvi had the backing of the Department of Health through the agency's Cordillera Administrative Region's representative Cherrie Caluza.

