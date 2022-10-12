^

Rocco Nacino, Melissa Gohing welcome first child

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 12, 2022 | 10:07am
Celebrity couple Rocco Nacino and Melissa Gohing with their baby Ezren
Rocco Nacino via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Rocco Nacino's wife, volleyball star Melissa Gohing, gave birth to their first baby. 

In his Facebook account yesterday, Rocco shared pictures of their first family photos. 

“Now we are a Family. Ezren ‘EZ’ Raffaello Gohing Nacino. Oct 9, 2022. Now life is more meaningful with you in our lives, our son. Welcome to the world!” he wrote. 

In a seperate post, Rocco encouraged his fans to follow his son on Instagram. 

"Ezren: Nose to nose time with Daddy!" Roco said. 

"Since everyone has been welcoming me, I thought of joining Instagram as well! Follow me at @ezrenraffaellonacino for more photos of me playing and making my parents happy!" he added. 

Rocco and Melissa tied the knot in January 2021. The wedding ceremony happened after two months of their engagement. 

