Panasonic launches Prime+ Edition refrigerators, promotes wellness through healthy eating

The new Panasonic Prime+ Edition is crafted with highest level of design and purposeful functionality to enhance quality of life.

MANILA, Philippines — Panasonic Philippines introduces its upgraded premier refrigerator range, Prime+ Edition, with state-of-the-art technologies designed for consumers to eat healthily and live well in the new normal.

Incorporating two new features, Prime Freeze and nanoe™ X technology, this new refrigerator line places emphasis on two of the most important requirements in food storage: freshness and hygiene.

“Panasonic has always been about exploring new, healthier ways of living and the introduction of Prime+ Edition is our response to enhancing quality of life without compromising on form and function," said Kensuke Miyaji, general manager of Overseas Marketing Division, Refrigerator and Dishwasher Business Unit, Panasonic Corporation.

"Our refrigerator’s superior ability to store food in a fresh and hygienic state was designed with the sustainable development goals (SGDs) in mind, with its secondary purpose being to reduce food wastage,” Miyaji added.

At Panasonic, functionality goes beyond technological features. Invented for simple usability, the Prime+ Edition refrigerators are crafted with the essential design principles and versatility to enhance the modern lifestyle.

In terms of look and feel, the Prime+ Edition refrigerators are designed with a solid material for durability and is finished with Japanese craftsmanship.

New in the Prime+ Edition range is Prime Freeze, Panasonic’s original freezing and cooling technology that freezes food five times faster than regular freezing. Given a dedicated compartment in the freezer, Prime Freeze is available in three modes: ‘Rapid Freezing’ which seals in texture and flavor as well as ‘Quick Cooling’ and ‘Cool Down’ to help save thawing time for faster cooking.

Whether it is freezing as it is or cut-and-prep freeze, user can be confident that food especially meat produce will be frozen in no time. This feature also comes in handy for those who always make homemade frozen food.

Also new from Panasonic original technologies is nanoe™ X which inhibits almost 99.99% of bacteria, reduces pesticide on vegetables, and suppresses odors. nanoe™ X comes with nano-sized ions born from the moisture in the air that contain 4.8 trillion molecules called hydroxyl radicals. These hydroxyl radicals have bacteria elimination effect and can float to every corner of the refrigerator to keep food fresh and clean.

Existing feature in the Prime+ Edition refrigerator is Prime Fresh, a unique technology to soft-freeze meat and fish, as well as cooked food at -3°C to prevent deterioration and bacteria growth for freshness of up to seven days.

This method, which is four times faster than conventional refrigeration, prevents the oxidation process and does not damage cells, thereby allowing nutrients and flavors to be retained. It also allows food to be cut easily and cooked straightaway without the need for defrosting.

“As an electronics technologies and solutions expert, we create refrigerators to keep produce fresh so people can be assured that they are consuming nutrition the way it is intended to be. Wellness begins with healthy eating, and it is imperative for all of us to adopt this mantra to live healthier and improve on our quality of life,” Panasonic Philippines President Yasushi Kondo said.