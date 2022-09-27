^

Iza Calzado flaunts baby bump in England

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 27, 2022 | 3:14pm
Iza Calzado showing her baby bump in an image posted on Instagram on August 12, 2022.
Iza Calzado via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado showed her baby bump while enjoying her England trip. 

In her Instagram account, Iza posted photos of her enjoying in a park in Dorset, England. 

“As our UK trip comes to an end, one can only be grateful for every experience — the good and bad, the highs and the lows. Everything is part of the journey. What a wonderful ride life is!” Iza captioned the post. 

“Remember that no matter how dark the night, the sun always rises,” she added.  

Celebrities such as Denise Laurel, Bianca Gonzalez, Karen Davila, Jackie Lou Blanco, Lovi Poe, Elisse Joson, Bianca King and Jake Cuenca, among many others, commented on Iza’s post. 

 "The glow is hittin me all the way here in the other side of the world," Denise commented. 

"Love you, mama! You got this BunBun!" Bianca said. 

Iza first revealed her pregnancy with husband Ben Wintle at her 40th birthday last August. 

“They say life begins at 40. So I had all these big plans for my for 40th year on Earth as it also coincides with my 20th year in the industry. I already completed a few of the exciting projects lined up for me and there were a few dream projects in the pipeline. I was ready to usher in this new chapter in my life,” Iza wrote.  

RELATED: Iza Calzado pregnant with 1st baby at 40

