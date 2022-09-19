Want to know how moms of Taguig beat the 'kulob' smell away this rainy season? Here's how!

Inclement weather did not stop hundreds of Taguigeños from washing and drying their clothes at the Tipas Elementary Basketball Court during the #SunnyAllSaDowny Sampayan ng Bayan event last September 10.

MANILA, Philippines — Laundry often feels like a stressful task, not only because of how overwhelming it is to look at heaps of dirty clothes, but also because you have to dedicate almost an entire day to finish washing them all.

The unpredictability of weather lately also does not help. Just when you’re about to hang and dry the clothes that took you hours to wash, the sun starts to hide and dark clouds start warning you to bring your clothes indoors.

How can we make laundry easier? Here are some tips that celebrities and moms, at the recently held #SunnyAllSaDowny Sampayan Ng Bayan, swear by.

Kaladkaren: Be organized, share home responsibilities

Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, TV personality Kaladkaren revealed that she does not have a personal assistant. She does the chores at home herself, including doing the laundry. It is by staying organized that she’s able to juggle her tasks at home and work despite her busy schedule.

“Pag meron akong taping, work at events, I do everything by myself,” Kaladkaren shared. “I write the things that I need to do. I keep a list on my phone and iniisa-isa ko kung ano nang nagawa ko at kailangan ko pang gawin.”

When it comes to laundry and other house chores, Kaldkaren also mentioned that it does help that she has her British fiance Luke Wrightson to share responsibilities with her.

“Mahilig kami maglaba ni Luke kasi we share responsibilities at home. Pag ako ang nagluto, siya ang maghuhugas ng pinggan. Pag ako ang naglaba, siya ang magsasampay. Equal responsibilities ang ginagawa namin sa bahay kaya walang nalalamangan!”

Tart Carlos: Sort your laundry, use fabric conditioner

Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya

With all of her four children going to school and work, TV mom and actress Tart Carlos knows how difficult it is to wash everyone’s clothes at home when you have a very tight schedule.

This is why she goes by simple hacks that would ease the laundry process, such as doing the laundry color-based and using Downy Fabric Conditioner, which comes in handy when washing clothes during unpredictable weather.

“Iba ang tulong na nagagawa ng Downy Kontra Kulob kasi kahit sa loob ng bahay magpatuyo, hindi mangagamoy kulob ang damit,” she said.

“Di pwedeng walang fabcon like Downy kasi para onti na lang ang pa-plantsahin ko. ‘Pag may fabcon kasi mas malambot siya sa damit at ‘di na kailangan ng sobrang plantsahan,” Carlos told Philstar.com

Taguigena moms’ tips for the rainy days

That distinct kulob smell is every mom’s struggle during the rainy season, especially when washing their children’s school uniforms and office attires. Moms from Taguig City have their fair share of this stressful laundry experience.

Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya

Susana Elias, 48, who works at the Taguig City Hall, shared that if you don’t have a dryer, drying clothes is extra burdensome from June to September.

Asked how she manages doing laundry during these months, Elias shared: “Dapat dalasan mag laba para di matambakan ng sobrang dami. Dapat din may fabcon, para mas madaling mapabango yung damit ngayong tag-ulan.”

Meanwhile, teacher Ma. Corazon Garcia, 59, believes organizing is key to making laundry days easy.

Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya

For Garcia, part of being organized is knowing products that could make laundry less of a burden, such as Downy Kontra Kulob fabric conditioner.

“It helps a lot because it manages the kulob smell kasi talagang maga-amoy yung damit if you don’t use products like this and store them properly,” she expressed.

Additionally, she mentioned that it’s necessary to keep your garments in good condition by being organized at home, and storing your dried clothes in a clean, dry and cool environment.

#MagBANGOngBuhay with Downy!

Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya Philstar.com/Anjelica Andaya Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya < >

Inclement weather did not stop hundreds of Taguigenos from washing and drying their clothes at the Tipas Elementary Basketball Court during the #SunnyAllSaDowny Sampayan ng Bayan event last September 10.

Hosted by Kaladkaren and Tart Carlos, the biggest community laundry get-together was also graced by performances from Sam Concepcion and Lea Patricio, giving moms an even more enjoyable laundry time.

Plus, moms were even happier to bring home lots of freebies and raffle prizes from Downy!

Despite the rain, guests at the Sampayan Ng Bayan were able to dry their clothes and enjoy Sundried Freshness, made possible only through Downy Antibac Kontra Kulob.

This Downy Kontra-Kulob Technology gives irresistible softness and Sundried Freshness to all your clothes, regardless if they’re dried indoors.

Knowing how Filipinos strive to always be presentable at school or work and how the rainy season can often get in the way, Downy aims to help everyone beat kulob away and prove that superior Sundried Freshness can be achieved—rain or shine!

Having soft, fragrant and all-day fresh clothes is no longer a “Sana All” because it is always #SunnyAllSaDowny, kaya #MagBANGOngBuhaySaDowny na!