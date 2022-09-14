Do you always need COVID-19 boosters? Here's what doctors say

MANILA, Philippines — A high-ranking official of the Philippine College of Physicians (PCP) suggested that the country's vulnerable population would be the most likely recipients of yearly COVID-19 boosters.

At a roundtable discussion regarding the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, the organization's Vice President Dr. Rontgene Solante addressed the possibility of having to continue taking COVID-19 boosters annually or bi-annually.

"Will there be more cases in the next month or year? Will more variants emerge?" Solante posited. "If more shots will be given out, it will still be with the vulnerable population."

Solante added that such initiatives would depend on the country's COVID-19 situtation in months' time, and while no schedule is at hand, the priorities for such shots would remain to be senior citizens and people with comorbidities.

PCP reiterated that the country's primary goal is to have more Filipinos get their booster shots as over 70 million people have already received their primary doses, but only around 18 million have been boosted.

Fourth booster studies

In the same roundtable, members of the organization and doctors from around Southeast Asia presented data on how a fourth booster shot led to no severe cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Anna Ong-Lim from the University of the Philippines said that more data about fourth booster shots in the region is limited, but the outcomes are encouraging. Hence, their commitment to assure Filipinos that boosters are safe.

"I think the fact nahuli tayo sa pagbabakuna, we can turn it into an advantage," Ong-Lim added. "If the time comes, sasakto ang variant-specific shots para sa mga fourth doses natin."

Solante, however, warned that waiting for variant-specific or next-generation vaccines could be dangerous which is why it is important that people get their boosters as soon as possible to re-stimulate the body's immunity against COVID-19.

The organization also showed that all current vaccines in production are highly effective against COVID-19, with boosters responding well against Omicron-related conditions and death. Likewise, mixed jabs for boosters produce the same level of effectiveness.

As such, Dr. Suwat Chariyalertsak from Thailand's Chiang Mai University said that a vaccine coverage "may be a stronger predictor rather than the type of vaccines" and added that he supports expanding booster programs for different vaccines.

