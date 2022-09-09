Washing clothes during rainy days? Here are 5 ways to prevent bad odors

MANILA, Philippines — The rainy days bring with it the cool respite after a sweltering bout with summer, but it does have its downsides. For moms, the rainy days unfortunately also mean that awful “kulob” smell they have to deal with from poorly dried laundry indoors.

But this is only typical of every Pinoy household during this season, so no worries. Our resourceful, “wais” nanays always have different workarounds ready to solve smelly clothes.

So for the uninitiated, here are some laundry solutions you can apply to stave off that annoying odor:

1. Never pile wet or damp clothes

Photo by user15285612 / Freepik.com Piling clothes when they’re wet, damp or worse, piled in a dark room for a period of time hastens the build-up of odor.

This is an often rookie mistake. You see, piling clothes when they’re wet, damp or worse, piled in a dark room for a period of time hastens the build-up of odor. This is because moisture is hospitable to the growth of bacteria and even fungi and mold that all contribute to the smell.

2. Wring thoroughly after washing

Photo by pressfoto / Freepik.com The less water your clothes hold after washing, the better and faster it is to dry to avoid unwanted odors.

This one’s a no-brainer. The less water your clothes hold after washing, the better and faster it is to dry to avoid unwanted odors. If you find this particular step wears you out quickly—because it usually does—employ the aid of your spouse or older kids so you can take turns squeezing out the wetness from your garments.

3. There are appliances to assist you

Photo by freepik / Freepik.com Getting a machine with a dedicated dryer is an efficient tool to get the job done easier and faster.

Wringing can indeed be too cumbersome of manual work, so if you have the means, getting a machine with a dedicated dryer is an efficient tool to get the job done easier and faster.

However, if your home does not have a dryer, an oft-used and very Pinoy hack is hanging your laundry at the back of your fridge overnight or by using a hairdryer for smaller and lighter garments. Just makes sure to let drip and then wring out excess moisture first.

4. Find a strategic place to dry

Photo by freepik / Freepik.com Find the best spot indoors where you can hang your clothes to dry.

Find the best spot indoors where you can hang your clothes to dry. Perhaps by the balcony or by an open window where rain can’t come through—the more ventilated, the better. Be patient and do not collect your clothes too soon without making sure they’re completely dry Otherwise, they could still develop malodors in storage.

5. Use the right detergent

