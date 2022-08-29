Celebrating 12 years of Shinagawa: Providing world-class eye care and better vision for all Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — Eye health has gained traction over the course of the pandemic as each individual’s screen time increased by about 50% to 70%.

In an effort to avoid long-term vision damage and eye strain, more Filipinos are now seeking professional help to mitigate its effects. As it celebrates its 12th year in the industry, Shinagawa LASIK and Aesthetics strengthens its commitment to bringing world-class eye care to all Filipinos.

Shinagawa LASIK & Aesthetics Center is Japan's most preferred eye care provider, championing world-class technology and medical expertise.

Twelve years ago, their operations in the Philippines marked their first venture to open their doors outside of Japan. Bringing its integrated approach to ophthalmology, which incorporates advanced eye laser systems with the expertise of a board-certified medical team, has earned it a prestigious reputation among Filipinos.

Known for advanced technological procedures, Shinagawa LASIK and Aesthetics acquired one of the world’s highest-performance eye laser systems for refractive and therapeutic corneal surgery, called the Schwind Amaris 1050RS.

Shinagawa’s range of Services is US FDA-approved and includes advanced eye and laser treatments such as LASIK, PresbyMAX, Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking, Implantable Contact Lens and Refractive Lens Exchange, Laser-assisted Cataract Surgery and Pediatric Ophthalmology.

Other treatments such as Dry Eye Screening, Comprehensive Eye Screening, Cataract Screening, Blephex and ophthalmologic consultations are also offered. In addition to ophthalmology, Shinagawa LASIK and Aesthetics also offers a premium and advanced range of aesthetics and orthodontic services.

“Since we opened the business in the Philippines, we have seen that Filipinos continue to seek world-class eye care services that champion the best service for serious treatments such as LASIK surgery. Understanding the delicate care and precision needed for such treatments and procedures, Shinagawa LASIK and Aesthetics continues to provide cutting-edge technology and premium care for those in need of vision correction as we continue to expand our presence in the Philippines,” said Masako Uemori, president of Shinagawa LASIK and Aesthetics, Philippines.

Gift of better vision

Photo Release Free medical consultations with the Philippine Army Civil-Military Operations Regiment

As the country's leading provider of premium eye care services, Shinagawa also works toward enhancing the accessibility of its world-class services to all Filipinos.

Guided by this goal, Shinagawa is committed to assisting underserved communities to provide them with equal opportunities for improved eye health. Shinagawa aids its partner beneficiaries with eye care solutions through various programs such as community mobilization and volunteer efforts, assistance for the visually impaired as well as by supporting those in need of vision correction procedures.

To ensure optimum eye care for the country’s essential workers, Shinagawa has partnered with the Philippine Army Civil-Military Operations Regiment (CMOR).

As the CMOR’s official eye care partner, Shinagawa will conduct nationwide outreach programs to support its members' and military troops' overall eye health.

With the partnership, members of CMOR get to participate in regular eye checkups and medical missions as well as enjoy exclusive discounts on eye treatments from Shinagawa. Such efforts are further supported by its lineup of webinars which serve as a reminder for proper eye care awareness most especially during the digital age.

“With our partnership with Shinagawa, we can support our troops and ensure that they have a healthy vision which is essential to their job. Our essential workers also deserve to feel cared for. By providing them with these eye health opportunities, we hope to promote their eye health as a priority as well,” said General Arvin R. Lagamon.

Photo Release LASIK surgery with SEA Games Table Tennis silver medallist John Russel Misal

Shinagawa also fuels the creativity and passion of Filipinos as it provides assistance in vision repair services for outstanding Filipino achievers.

Part of Shinagawa’s efforts is to aid select achievers with their vision correction procedures through free LASIK surgery.

This program strengthens the company’s commitment to being a partner for national development and in reaching one’s full potential. The most recent beneficiary is SEA Games Silver Medalist John Russel Misal. Misal was in need of LASIK surgery in order to continue playing competitive table tennis. He was then awarded by Shinagawa with free LASIK surgery, allowing him to compete in the 2022 SEA games which then led him to bag the country’s first medal in table tennis.

“I am very grateful to Shinagawa LASIK and Aesthetics who has helped me and other athletes see better and excel in our sports. Before my surgery, I was determined to continue playing despite having trouble with my eyesight. But now, I can see clearly and I am able to play at my best and make my country and family proud,” shared John Misal, SEA Games silver medalist for table tennis.

Apart from essential workers and achievers, Shinagawa also extends its support to numerous Filipino students across the country. In collaboration with the Eye Care We Care Foundation, Shinagawa is working to donate 1,000 pairs of eyeglasses to visually impaired students in their partner schools. The company will be setting up donation boxes in all its branches where clients can donate their old eyeglasses, promoting a collective and sustainable movement for eye care.

In supplementing communities in need of vision support, Shinagawa is able to advance the importance of proper eye health and prevention. Its breakthrough programs and services have then provided resistance and protection against long-term eye conditions such as blindness and refractive errors are provided to all Filipinos.

“While we look forward to more years expanding and treating more Filipinos, we also want to work toward becoming one of the country’s partners for advancing the importance of eye health that continues to empower Filipinos every day,” concluded Uemori.