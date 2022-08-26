Pigeon Philippines, Operation Smile collaborate for comprehensive cleft care program for Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — Pigeon Philippines, a global expert in mother and baby care, recently announced its support for Operation Smile Philippines, a non-profit organization that specializes in expert comprehensive cleft care.

This collaboration between Pigeon and Operation Smile has already been set in motion in several neighboring Asian countries.

Cathy Que, Division Marketing Manager for Infant Products of Richwell Phils. Inc., the country's distributor of the Pigeon brand, formally handed over donations to Operation Smile Executive Director Emiliano Romano and Operation Smile Regional Director for Philippines Kevin Thor at their Makati headquarters.

"Operation Smile Philippines assists those with cleft lip and palate, particularly those with limited or no financial resources to pay for surgery. They also have nutritional monitoring programs because it's necessary for babies to be healthy before an operation and that's where

Pigeon comes in because Pigeon cares for babies worldwide," she said.

She also mentioned that Pigeon will be celebrating its 65th global anniversary in August and that this collaboration with Operation Smile is just one of the perfect ways for the brand to show its continued support to Filipino mothers and babies in need.

According to Operation Smile statistics, one child is born with a cleft every three minutes and one out of every 500 Filipino babies has a cleft condition. That is why the organization is committed to providing comprehensive cleft care to children and adults, allowing them to live happier and healthier lives.

"Surgery accounts for only about 10% to 20% of everything we do in Operation Smile. Another is nutritional support, which is why this collaboration with Pigeon would be extremely beneficial to us,” explained Romano.

“The second would be dental, which could be a regular dental extraction or, if an adult is unable to receive open palate surgery, we do what we call an obturator, which is a prosthetic that we put inside the mouth just to temporarily close the palate," he added.

He mentions that Operation Smile also offers speech therapy and psychosocial support to people with cleft palates and their families due to the risk of bullying in the community.

A baby with a cleft lip can be operated on at six months and a one-year-old can have cleft palate surgery.

“At Operation Smile, we're really focused on access to safe surgery. That's why we say six months because that's when we know that we can operate safely; that's the global medical standard established worldwide. That's why we do lip and palate separately. When they're getting older, we have a priority system for our patients once they get about the age of 10 or 12, which is when we start to do a second evaluation depending on their condition since the variations impact safety,” Thor said.

“Other alterations that would support their speech is the primary thing for that case for older patients. Ultimately, we're trying to reach patients as young as possible because they are a lower risk with surgical care,” he added.

Pigeon Philippines' support means a lot to Operation Smile because it would greatly improve the nutritional aspect of their comprehensive cleft care. Pigeon will not only provide tools to assist in the administration of proper nutrition to babies with cleft conditions but will also reduce patient rejection for surgery.

“When we discover that a patient is malnourished in the initial screening, we provide products that moms can administer during proper feeding sessions, giving their child proper nutrients so that when they return, they can receive surgery,” shared Romano.

Both Operation Smile and Pigeon Philippines are considering more initiatives like this in the future to benefit both Filipino mothers and babies.

To learn more about Pigeon Philippines, go to https://pigeon.com.ph/ and to learn more about Operation Smile Philippines and their initiatives, go to https://operationsmile.org.ph/.