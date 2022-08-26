^

Health And Family

Pigeon Philippines, Operation Smile collaborate for comprehensive cleft care program for Filipinos

Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 5:27pm
Pigeon Philippines, Operation Smile collaborate for comprehensive cleft care program for Filipinos
Pigeon Philippines, a global expert in mother and baby care, recently announced its support for Operation Smile Philippines, a non-profit organization that specializes in expert comprehensive cleft care.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Pigeon Philippines, a global expert in mother and baby care, recently announced its support for Operation Smile Philippines, a non-profit organization that specializes in expert comprehensive cleft care.

This collaboration between Pigeon and Operation Smile has already been set in motion in several neighboring Asian countries.

Cathy Que, Division Marketing Manager for Infant Products of Richwell Phils. Inc., the country's distributor of the Pigeon brand, formally handed over donations to Operation Smile Executive Director Emiliano Romano and Operation Smile Regional Director for Philippines Kevin Thor at their Makati headquarters.

"Operation Smile Philippines assists those with cleft lip and palate, particularly those with limited or no financial resources to pay for surgery. They also have nutritional monitoring programs because it's necessary for babies to be healthy before an operation and that's where

Pigeon comes in because Pigeon cares for babies worldwide," she said.

She also mentioned that Pigeon will be celebrating its 65th global anniversary in August and that this collaboration with Operation Smile is just one of the perfect ways for the brand to show its continued support to Filipino mothers and babies in need.

According to Operation Smile statistics, one child is born with a cleft every three minutes and one out of every 500 Filipino babies has a cleft condition. That is why the organization is committed to providing comprehensive cleft care to children and adults, allowing them to live happier and healthier lives.

"Surgery accounts for only about 10% to 20% of everything we do in Operation Smile. Another is nutritional support, which is why this collaboration with Pigeon would be extremely beneficial to us,” explained Romano.

“The second would be dental, which could be a regular dental extraction or, if an adult is unable to receive open palate surgery, we do what we call an obturator, which is a prosthetic that we put inside the mouth just to temporarily close the palate," he added.

He mentions that Operation Smile also offers speech therapy and psychosocial support to people with cleft palates and their families due to the risk of bullying in the community.

A baby with a cleft lip can be operated on at six months and a one-year-old can have cleft palate surgery.

“At Operation Smile, we're really focused on access to safe surgery. That's why we say six months because that's when we know that we can operate safely; that's the global medical standard established worldwide. That's why we do lip and palate separately. When they're getting older, we have a priority system for our patients once they get about the age of 10 or 12, which is when we start to do a second evaluation depending on their condition since the variations impact safety,” Thor said.

“Other alterations that would support their speech is the primary thing for that case for older patients. Ultimately, we're trying to reach patients as young as possible because they are a lower risk with surgical care,” he added.

Pigeon Philippines' support means a lot to Operation Smile because it would greatly improve the nutritional aspect of their comprehensive cleft care. Pigeon will not only provide tools to assist in the administration of proper nutrition to babies with cleft conditions but will also reduce patient rejection for surgery.

“When we discover that a patient is malnourished in the initial screening, we provide products that moms can administer during proper feeding sessions, giving their child proper nutrients so that when they return, they can receive surgery,” shared Romano.

Both Operation Smile and Pigeon Philippines are considering more initiatives like this in the future to benefit both Filipino mothers and babies.

 

To learn more about Pigeon Philippines, go to https://pigeon.com.ph/ and to learn more about Operation Smile Philippines and their initiatives, go to https://operationsmile.org.ph/.

OPERATION SMILE

PIGEON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Pigeon Philippines, Operation Smile collaborate for comprehensive cleft care program for Filipinos
41 minutes ago

Pigeon Philippines, Operation Smile collaborate for comprehensive cleft care program for Filipinos

41 minutes ago
Pigeon Philippines, a global expert in mother and baby care, recently announced its support for Operation Smile Philippines,...
Health And Family
fbtw
Kris Aquino seeks 'right treatment' amid diagnoses of more autoimmune diseases
3 hours ago

Kris Aquino seeks 'right treatment' amid diagnoses of more autoimmune diseases

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Ballsy Aquino-Cruz has given new updates regarding the health condition of her sister, Queen of All Media Kris Aquino, as...
Health And Family
fbtw
Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola expecting baby girl fondly called 'Peanut'
5 hours ago

Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola expecting baby girl fondly called 'Peanut'

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Actress Jessy Mendiola and TV host Luis Manzano will be parents to a baby girl in a few months' time.
Health And Family
fbtw
Sagip Babae launched after pandemic made women vulnerable to abuse
3 days ago

Sagip Babae launched after pandemic made women vulnerable to abuse

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Sagip Babae Foundation was recently launched, aiming to offer safe spaces for women who have suffered from and survived domestic...
Health And Family
fbtw
Kuya Kim shares his health journey and why he made the switch
3 days ago

Kuya Kim shares his health journey and why he made the switch

By Lai S. Reyes | 3 days ago
TV personality and fitness buff Kim “Kuya Kim” Atienza was at the peak of his TV career when he got the biggest...
Health And Family
fbtw
Back again
3 days ago

Back again

By Rica Bolipata-Santos | 3 days ago
‘How many of you are freaking out right now?’ The show of hands was exhilarating! Sometimes a teacher saying ‘I...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with