Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola expecting baby girl fondly called 'Peanut'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 12:48pm
Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola
Screenshot from Jessy Mendiola via Youtube

MANILA, Philippines — Luis Manzano is ready to lock his house with the help of his barkada once "Peanut" is born.

The TV host was a picture of a giddy daddy-to-be when he and his wife, actress Jessy Mendiola, announced that their firstborn is a girl in an intimate gender reveal party held in Bonifacio Global City recently. 

"So, ngayon pa lang, Peanut, alam mo na wala munang lalabas. Ang pwede ka lang lumabas 'pag nine months, after that, no more na. 'Yun na 'yun," Luis said in Jessy's vlog uploaded on her namesake channel on August 25. They had earlier revealed their gender preference: Jessy wanted Peanut to be a boy while Luis believed their firstborn will be a girl. 

Bantering with his wife after the gender reveal, Luis said that he's only allowing their child to go out of the house when she's 62. Jessy remarked they will not have grandchildren if that happens. He countered that he'll allow her to go out when she's 61 years old. 

"Ni-re-ready na ng barkada. Ang bahay hindi ko lalagyan ng pinto puro pader lang para walang makadalaw," Luis said. 

Kidding aside, the couple was just happy that their baby, who they fondly call Peanut, is healthy. 

Luis' mom, former Batangas 6th district representative Vilma Santos-Recto, shared that she had always been looking forward to the couple's baby. 

"I guess we're blessed because Peanut is coming and, anak, I've been waiting for this for so long. You know that. Even the time you got married, I said, 'Sige na anak.' Kahit noong hindi pa kinakasal, 'Sige na anak.' Pwede isunod na lang natin? To follow na lang 'yung kasal. You're not getting any younger," the former public servant revealed to her 41-year-old first born. 

They ended their gender reveal vlog by asking their fans if they have interesting name suggestions for them. 

In an earlier vlog on Jessy's channel, the couple revealed their pregnancy journey. 

They said that they had been trying so hard but they had difficulty conceiving. When they decided to let the stress go, they finally succeeded. They found out they were pregnant around May and it was Vilma who was the first to know when they revealed their good news to her last Mother's Day. 

RELATED: Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano expecting first baby

2 hours ago

Actress Jessy Mendiola and TV host Luis Manzano will be parents to a baby girl in a few months' time.
