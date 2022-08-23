Sagip Babae launched after pandemic made women vulnerable to abuse

Angel Dei, Melissa Profeta, Cheris Faustino, Cassie Uyoco, founder Francesca Fugen, and Joyce Pring-Triviño, all came out to show support for Sagip Babae’s cause of helping the survivors of abuse.

MANILA, Philippines — Sagip Babae Foundation was recently launched, aiming to offer safe spaces for women who have suffered from and survived domestic violence, sexual harassment, and abuse in its myriad forms.

The foundation will stress on granting aid and relief for these women in the aftermath of their ordeal because such experiences can have severe short- or long-term effects on victims’ mental health.

The overall socioeconomic effects of the pandemic have created situations that render women more vulnerable to abuse. A recent study by the Commission of Population and Development (POPCOM) found that 25% of surveyed Filipino adults consider violence against women as one of the more critical issues during the current health crisis.

The deleterious effects of abuse likewise resonate with Sagip Babae founders Francesca Fugen and Melissa Rina Profeta’s own life experiences. They cite their personal trauma, as well as those of women they have helped, as their inspiration for starting Sagip Babae. Fugen and Profeta hope to provide comforting assistance to women victims, aged 18 and above, from all over the country.

Sagip Babae Foundation’s Facebook community will hold webinars and bi-monthly group sessions, and offer self-care strategies, wellbeing education, as well as more information on meditation and holistic healing. It will seek the best possible path of recovery and healing for beneficiaries by carefully matching them to the appropriate partner experts and practitioners. The foundation will shoulder all expenses for therapy and medication within their first month of participation, as well as half of the costs in the second and third months.

The foundation will have a dedicated counselor for the initial session with beneficiaries. Core team members, along with volunteers for the foundation, have undergone mental health first responder and psychological support training to ensure that each beneficiary receives competent treatment during their time with the foundation.

Sagip Babae commits to providing mental healthcare through its partnership with experts in the field such as AJ Sunglao, a licensed psychologist and mental health advocate, and Charlene Lucas, a registered psychologist and international clinical traumatologist. For a more extensive approach, Sagip Babae has also consulted with Third Eye Wellness, a provider of holistic healing services, and Jenny Umali, a life coach and Reiki practitioner.

To show their support for Sagip Babae’s cause, a slew of mental health professionals, officials from relevant government agencies and organizations, and influencers will attend the launch. These include Carmen Reyes Zubiaga, an advocate for gender equality and chairperson at Angat Persons with Disabilities United 2030; Angel Dei, a social media content creator and women’s advocate; Cassie Uyoco, an influencer who advocates for destigmatizing mental health; Joyce Pring, a TV presenter and podcaster; and Cheris Faustino, a social media content creator and mental health advocate. A recorded video message from Senator Bong Go will also be shown at the event.

Sagip Babae hopes to forge lasting partnerships with these attendees moving forward in order to better serve their future beneficiaries. The foundation will endeavor to reach out to these women and offer them vital resources for safeguarding their mental health in the days ahead.

