'Spider-Man' Tom Holland to take social media break over mental health concerns

Tom Holland as seen in Prada's new campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Tom Holland will stepping away from the web for a little while — not his popular "Spider-Man" role but rather, the "overstimulating and overwhelming" tangles of social media.

The British actor posted a rare personal video on his Instagram account to announce that he was going to take a break from social media.

"I’ve taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," Holland said after composing himself.

He continued by saying he spirals whenever he reads things about him online which were "very detrimental" to his mental state, thus he decided to delete such apps.

Following his announcement, Holland took the time to promote the charity program Stem4 and several of their apps, which help young children suffering from mental health issues.

“There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something that we should be ashamed of but it is something that is much easier said than done,” Holland said.

He also gave a shoutout to Brothers Trust, founded by his parents Dominic and Nikki in 2017, which supports charities like Stem4 by hosting events and raising funds.

Celebrities like singer Justin Bieber, footballer John Terry, and director Ava DuVernay all showed support for Holland in the post's comments section.

Bieber's "Love you man" comment in particular has gained over 63,000 likes as of writing; the artist, too, having struggled with his mental health in the past.

Holland most recently appeared in the Marvel blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the video game-inspired film "Uncharted," and will next be seen in the television show "The Crowded Room" and as Fred Astaire in a still-untitled biopic.

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' extended edition gets Philippine release date