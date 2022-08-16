'Health doesn't need to be complicated': How Kim Atienza developed better lifestyle

MANILA, Philippines — Television personality Kuya Kim Atienza, the newest member of the Watsons Philippines family, has experienced the highs and lows of health, all of which have influenced him to shift to a better lifestyle.

At a recent launch where he was unveiled as the ambassador for the brand's Vitamin B Complex, Kuya Kim shared that Watsons Philippines' Switch and Save campaign falls in line with his philosophy of encouraging more people to live healthier.

"Aside from being an endorser, it's also an advocacy to push for cheaper medicine for people who cannot afford [expensive ones]," Kim said, pointing out the differences between the Watsons Philippines' vitamins and of other unnamed brands.

The television host explained that Vitamin B Complex is important for middle-aged persons such as him as they help supplement the nutrients obtained elsewhere.

"I believe in taking our vitamins from the food that we eat, but only up to a certain extent," Kuya Kim explained. "At a certain age kasi, no matter how nutritious the food you eat is, you still need to supplement especially at 55."

Kuya Kim continued by saying the vitamin he now endorses can be found in meats like pork or beef, which comes with corresponding calories, cholesterol, and fats, and people his age may not be able to metabolize such consumption.

He actually began taking Vitamin B Complex regularly after he was diagnosed with Guillain–Barré syndrome in 2013, just three years after he had a stroke; he has since recovered from both and returned to doing outdoor physical activities, at least until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The pandemic taught Kuya Kim that apart from the popular phrase that "health is wealth" is that health doesn't need to be complicated, pointing out that people found ways to exercise at home like he did.

"Si Rica Peralejo nga naging expert sa jumping rope, ang pinaka-expert dati si Ellen Adarna, tinalo na ni Rica all because of the pandemic," Kuya Kim joked.

The television personality admitted that he missed joining Ironman races although he still does biking and running on his own and is looking forward to joining them again, that is if he can get time away from work.

Since moving from ABS-CBN to GMA, Kuya Kim currently appears on three daily live shows — "TiktoClock," "Dapat Alam Mo!," and the long-running news broadcast show "24 Oras" — which eats up a lot of his time, but is confident the network will soon give him a break to race.

Overworking himself was one of the few bad habits that he developed in the past when he first entered television, while the lifestyle of his former political career saw him drink, barely sleep, and eat non-stop.

Kuya Kim served as a councilor for Manila's fifth district for three consecutive terms while his father Lito served as the city's vice-mayor and mayor, then Kim left the political scene to solely focus on television and his family.

The pandemic only further strengthened what Kuya Kim believes are the most important things life which are God, family, and health, "All others are bonus, I'm still into motorcycling, sports, and other hobbies, but those three are the most important."

Kuya Kim added that he wants to use his platform to promote better living, which is why he jokingly took the opportunity to remind "students" of the satirical International State College of the Philippines — where he is a "dean" — they are required to eat healthy and exercise.

Watsons Philippines is celebrating its 20th anniversary this 2022 and is set to open its 1000th store by the end of the year, while its Switch and Save campaign marked its 10th year of helping Filipinos sae on top quality products.

