Legaspi family enjoys heart-healthy meals made with Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil

As the new brand ambassadors of Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil, the Legaspis advocate togetherness and encourage other families to gather at the dinner table and enjoy food that is good for the heart.

MANILA, Philippines — It takes three hours to finish a meal at the Legaspi household. Parents Zoren and Carmina Legaspi bond with their twins Cassy and Mavy over lunch and dinner, sharing stories about how their day went in school or at work.

“Sometimes, we have the TV on and instead of just having that in the background, we watch a show or the news and then have a discussion about what we are watching,” says Carmina. “Mavy lets us watch the latest Kpop videos last time and I think that also helps to update us on what is happening.”

It has always been that way in their home when the family would make time to gather around the table to enjoy home-cooked food. “The number one thing in the Legaspi family is that being busy is not an excuse; we need to spend time together as a family, especially during mealtime,” says Cassy.

For other families, it may be challenging to gather everyone for quality time especially when the children are growing up and are busy with their own activities but Zoren says that having this as a family routine has made it easier for the Legaspis to connect.

It is such a part of their lives that even when one of them is out in a locked-in taping, they do a video call and ‘eat together’ virtually.

“We ask things like, "What’s your ulam?" and "How is your day going?"" Carmina shares, which she says is a mealtime habit that carried over from her own upbringing in a large family.

Good food for sharing

Carmina keeps their meals simple, saying that she often cooks with whatever she finds in the pantry and this includes Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil. Using the ingredients that she has on hand, she whips up her family’s favorite foods including Salpicao for Mavy and chicken fried rice for Cassy.

Zoren loves pasta, she reveals, and it is often her go-to for a quick and easy comfort-food fix using whatever is in her pantry such as tuyo, longanisa or sundried tomatoes and cheese together with her trusted brand of canola oil.

“Whatever the dish, if it calls for gisa-gisa, I reach for Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil to ensure that our meals are not only tasty but also healthy,” shares Carmina.

For the Legaspi family, Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil is an important pantry staple. Aside from all its health benefits, it also has one of the highest heat points that makes it ideal for frying, especially for deep frying.

“The pandemic made us realize more the importance of healthy eating,” Carmina says. Mavy and Cassy, who need to be fit for work and photo shoots, say it is not hard for them to keep fit because they are used to eating healthy foods prepared at home.

The Legaspis trust Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil with their cooking because it has high amounts of monounsaturated fats or the 'good fats' that help lower harmful cholesterol levels in the body. It contains Omega 3 and 6 which are essential to heart, brain and overall body development.

Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil is the consistently number one canola oil in the Philippines, trusted by health professionals who value its health benefits and high versatility which makes it perfect for a wide range of dishes.

