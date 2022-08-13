^

Health And Family

'Dean' Kuya Kim Atienza advises his ISCP 'students' to live healthy

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 13, 2022 | 3:59pm
'Dean' Kuya Kim Atienza advises his ISCP 'students' to live healthy
Kuya Kim Atienza shares a moment with Philstar.com to talk about the satirical International State College of the Philippines.
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Television personality Kuya Kim Atienza has embraced his new role as the "dean" of the satirical university, the International State College of the Philippines (ISCP), and wants his "students" to emulate his healthy lifestyle.

Kuya Kim  shared with the media his initial reactions to the ISCP's viral posts on Saturday during his launch as the ambassador for Watsons Philippines' Vitamin B-Complex brand. 

"Noong una akala ko fake. I said it was a scam kasi ang ganda ng mga art cards. 'Yun pala satire, so, sinakyan ko na lang," Kuya Kim shared, adding that he was worried at first that his name was being promoted for false reasons.

The administrators of the fictional school explained that it was all for fun, and Kuya Kim admitted to having been fooled. He eventually joined in the joke. "I'm excited to seeing them face-to-face... now I'm really the dean."

Kuya Kim even shared that the ISCP has around two billion enrollees from different galaxies, including from "branches" on the sun, moon, and the legendary underwater city of Atlantis, and anything he announces ends up with over a thousand comments.

"Requirement sa lahat ng students ko sa ISCP to switch to Watsons, mas makakatipid kayo sa medicines at 'pag nakatipid kayo, mas marami makakain sa recess," Kuya Kim joked.

On almost a serious note, Kuya Kim encouraged ISCP "students" and all individuals to eat healthy, exercise, and to consider the popular health and wellness brand when looking to save on purchasing medicines.

Watsons Philippines is celebrating its 20th anniversary this 2022 and is opening its 1,000th store by the end of the year, while its Switch and Save campaign — which includes the brand's Vitamin B-Complex — is now a decade old and continues to help Filipinos save on quality products.

