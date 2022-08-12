How Claudine Barretto lost 60 lbs for TV comeback

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ drama princess and so-called “Optimum Star” Claudine Barretto is back on TV and with a “revenge body” to boot.

In an interview with Lhar Santiago aired last night on “24 Oras,” Claudine bared how she lost about 60 pounds in time for headlining the “Bisita” episode of “Wish Ko Lang” as part of the show’s month-long 20th anniversary specials.

According to the mother of four, she lost weight by following Intermittent Fasting, wherein she had to fast for 16 to 18 hours and only had four to six hours as window time for eating.

Intermittent Fasting is quite popular among celebrities, most notably, Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, Hugh Jackman and Chris Pratt.

In the special “Wish Ko Lang” episode, Claudine brings to life the story of Manda. Manda is a happy housewife to Willard (James Blanco) and they have a daughter named Hailey (Rhed Bustamante). But their almost perfect family will be disrupted when their aunt Rosita (Glenda Garcia) and her daughter Rebecca (Faye Lorenzo) arrive one day.

Rosita asks Manda if she and Rebecca can live with her first – their house in the province is said to have been destroyed by a storm. Manda is surprised because she has been sending them help ever since. Rosita tells her that everything has been used up. Manda can do nothing but accept them in their house.

Everything is okay at first but Manda notices that Rosita has no plan of leaving soon. Months passed by but it seems Rosita and Rebecca have totally made Manda’s house their own. They even treat Hailey as their helper, leading Manda and Willard to have arguments. Until when can Manda tolerate her visitors?

Hosted by GMA News and Public Affairs pillar Vicky Morales, “Wish Ko Lang” is celebrating 20 years of granting wishes with the most cinematic anniversary episodes and biggest presents to date.

“Bisita” is penned by Riza del Rio with head writer Erwin Caezar Bravo. The episode is directed by Rommel Penesa. Hannah Precillas sings the theme song "Pag-asa."

The second offering of “Wish Ko Lang's” month-long anniversary special airs this Saturday, 4 p.m., on GMA Network with live streaming on GMA Public Affairs social media accounts.

