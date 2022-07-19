Promoting mental health and wellness through art

Lou Darren San Diego’s digital entry, entitled “You, Me, and We,” shares how empathy can become a powerful tool in understanding each other.

Youth participants nationwide were encouraged to use art as a medium to promote mental health and wellness in “The Time Capsule Project,” which PLDT and Smart launched in collaboration with Canva Philippines.

Almost a hundred entries were gathered and the top five winning entries were recently awarded. The participants shared their stories in the form of music, spoken word, photography, and visual arts.

Aside from a connectivity package from PLDT and Smart and a three-month premium subscription from Canva, the winners were also granted the opportunity to donate to their chosen mental health advocacy groups.

“As we hold the second run of The Time Capsule Project, we are very happy and privileged to get support from Canva Philippines as we champion our shared advocacy on mental health and wellness,” said Katherine P. Diaz De Rivera, PLDT and Smart stakeholder management digital wellness executive. “We are looking forward to the many stories that our participants will share. It is our hope that together we can enable a generation of storytellers and purveyors of truth in the digital space.”

“Expressing yourself through design can be powerful, and we believe in its power to raise awareness on mental health and wellness,” said Canva Philippines country manager Yani Hornilla-Donato. “With this initiative, we hope that the participants will find Canva a useful tool in expressing themselves through our mental health-related templates, vast range of elements, audio clips, and even stock photography. Collaborating with PLDT and Smart in this meaningful initiative enables us to be a force of good in the lives of our youth participants as they design better days ahead for themselves and for those around them.”

Art heals

The winners shared their mental-health insights.

Reuben Valentin, a senior high school teacher in Colegio de Sta. Monica de Angat in Bulacan, shared the importance of reaching out to one another: “The hand can be a guide to the lost; a source of strength and hope. My artwork features the hand and does not show the face of the person, for it can be anyone — regardless of race, gender, religion, and status.”

An incoming Grade 12 student, 16-year-old Alelie Olaes shared the story of students who face uncertainties amid the pandemic. “My artwork is about resilience inspired by my fellow students. I wanted to deliver the message that they are not alone, and to remind them of how hard we’ve been working towards our dreams.”

For 20-year-old Lou San Diego, the Time Capsule Project showed the importance of vulnerability. “With my vulnerability, I have managed to create art that resonates with people. Art is made for us to feel something or even make us think about a person or a thing. Art, in any type of medium, is a gift that is meant to be seen, touched, or heard.”

Maxene Kate Ramos’ digital art tells the story of empathy within families and communities.

Rayson Villanueva, who chose to do spoken word for his time-capsule entry, said art is his safe space. “My art became my comfort, my shield and armor in every battle I’ve been through. Writing allowed me to take a step back and see every part of myself that needs healing.”

Seventeen-year-old Maxene Ramos’ digital entry was inspired by a joyful Filipino family. “My piece depicted a family gathering. With the sun behind them, it mirrors how we find joy and hope amid struggles. It’s a reminder that we’ll always have our families with us even through tough times.”

Championing mental health and wellness through Time Capsule is part of PLDT and Smart’s commitment to help the Philippines contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals 3, which stands for good health and wellbeing.

Expressing one’s self through art by itself is healing. Art is an expression of one’s feeling, belief, vision, and character. Art can express what words may fail to convey. The completed art form by itself is liberating as it allows the creator a freedom of expression — a release.

* * *

