WATCH: Doug Kramer reveals second chance with 'ex' Chesca Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — Chesca Garcia-Kramer and basketball player Doug Kramer are among the lasting showbiz couples who have inspired romantics yet again.



The actress posted a reel of their love story from their younger years until they had their three children, to the tune of Faith Hill's "This Kiss" last July 10, to greet Doug a happy birthday.

But, it was not all roses and candies for the enduring couple as Doug revealed to Philstar.com that he once let Chesca go.



During their "Slam Book" guesting, they were both asked if they would set free a loved one.



"Oh yeah. I did that to Chesca before. The first two months. She didn't want to talk to me na so I let her go," Doug revealed. "But then she came back to my house."



Chesca interjected that she would have found herself going back to Doug.



"I kept flying back to him," the actress said.



Doug shared this episode of their love story in his Instagram post in September 2020.

The cager also revealed that one of his life's regrets was not meeting Chesca earlier in his life.



Both Chesca and Doug agree that their family, also known as Team Kramer, is their lives' biggest achievement.



"I think it's our family, our intact family," Doug said.



Cheska agreed, "For me too. That's my life's greatest achievement -- to be able to raise my children and give them a functioning family."

