^

Health And Family

WATCH: Doug Kramer reveals second chance with 'ex' Chesca Garcia

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 18, 2022 | 12:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Chesca Garcia-Kramer and basketball player Doug Kramer are among the lasting showbiz couples who have inspired romantics yet again.

The actress posted a reel of their love story from their younger years until they had their three children, to the tune of Faith Hill's "This Kiss" last July 10, to greet Doug a happy birthday.

But, it was not all roses and candies for the enduring couple as Doug revealed to Philstar.com that he once let Chesca go.

During their "Slam Book" guesting, they were both asked if they would set free a loved one.

"Oh yeah. I did that to Chesca before. The first two months. She didn't want to talk to me na so I let her go," Doug revealed. "But then she came back to my house."

Chesca interjected that she would have found herself going back to Doug.
 
"I kept flying back to him," the actress said.

Doug shared this episode of their love story in his Instagram post in September 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Doug Kramer (@dougkramer)

The cager also revealed that one of his life's regrets was not meeting Chesca earlier in his life.

Both Chesca and Doug agree that their family, also known as Team Kramer, is their lives' biggest achievement.

"I think it's our family, our intact family," Doug said.

Cheska agreed, "For me too. That's my life's greatest achievement -- to be able to raise my children and give them a functioning family." 

RELATED: How to manage kids' gadget use: Doug, Chesca Kramer share tips

CHESKA

DOUG

KRAMER

SLAM BOOK

TEAM KRAMER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
WATCH: Doug Kramer reveals second chance with 'ex' Chesca Garcia
Exclusive
1 hour ago

WATCH: Doug Kramer reveals second chance with 'ex' Chesca Garcia

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Chesca Garcia-Kramer and basketball player Doug Kramer are among the lasting showbiz couples who have inspired romantics yet...
Health And Family
fbtw
Spain must compensate woman over 'violence' during birth &mdash; UN
3 days ago

Spain must compensate woman over 'violence' during birth — UN

3 days ago
Spain must compensate a woman forced to endure a caesarean with her arms tied down, without her consent or her husband...
Health And Family
fbtw
Healthy pregnancy after 35 is possible &mdash; experts
3 days ago

Healthy pregnancy after 35 is possible — experts

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Celebrities like Janet Jackson and even the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had their first babies after 35.
Health And Family
fbtw
'Amazing': Queen Elizabeth II tells Filipina nurse upon honoring nurse, NHS with UK's highest award
4 days ago

'Amazing': Queen Elizabeth II tells Filipina nurse upon honoring nurse, NHS with UK's highest award

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Queen Elizabeth II awarded last Tuesday the United Kingdom's highest honor, the George Cross, to the National Health Service...
Health And Family
fbtw
'How to Never Diet Forever': New book aims to teach holistic approach to life
4 days ago

'How to Never Diet Forever': New book aims to teach holistic approach to life

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
International yoga and meditation teacher Clara Day Herrera launched her newest book “How to Never Diet Forever,”...
Health And Family
fbtw
Hands-on mom Mariel Padilla talks about her Clorox faves and why she can't live without them
Sponsored
5 days ago

Hands-on mom Mariel Padilla talks about her Clorox faves and why she can't live without them

5 days ago
On July 15, catch Mariel’s LazLive event at 6:30 p.m where she will talk about her favorites from Clorox,...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with