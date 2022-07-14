^

Health And Family

'Amazing': Queen Elizabeth II tells Filipina nurse upon honoring nurse, NHS with UK's highest award

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 14, 2022 | 11:31am
'Amazing': Queen Elizabeth II tells Filipina nurse upon honoring nurse, NHS with UK's highest award
Filipina nurse May Parsons receiving the George Cross award from Queen Elizabeth II
Royal Family via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Queen Elizabeth II awarded last Tuesday the United Kingdom's highest honor, the George Cross, to the National Health Service (NHS), including Filipina May Parsons, the first nurse who delivered the first shot of the world’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

In the Royal Family’s official Facebook page, Queen Elizabeth said it’s her pleasure to award the highest non-military award for gallantry bestowed by the British government to the medical workers. 

“It is with great pleasure on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom,” the queen said. 

For her part, May said it’s an honor and privilege to be receiving the award from the queen herself. 

“An honor and a privilege to be receiving the George Cross from Her Majesty the Queen on behalf of the NHS and Social Care people today. An emotional and wonderful recognition of our staff's bravery, passion and compassion in caring for our people and our communities during the pandemic and the last 74 wondeful NHS years,” May wrote on Facebook. 

During the ceremony, May told the queen: "We're terribly, terribly proud of the vaccination roll-out."

"Yes, it was amazing," the queen replied.

Britain was the first country in the world to deploy an approved Covid-19 vaccine.

Queen Elizabeth II was joined by her son and heir Prince Charles at the ceremony in Windsor Castle, the queen's residence west of London. — Reports from Agence France-Presse

RELATEDFilipina nurse 'deeply honored' to receive highest award from Queen Elizabeth II

PINAY NURSE

QUEEN ELIZABETH II
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Amazing': Queen Elizabeth II tells Filipina nurse upon honoring nurse, NHS with UK's highest award
2 hours ago

'Amazing': Queen Elizabeth II tells Filipina nurse upon honoring nurse, NHS with UK's highest award

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II awarded last Tuesday the United Kingdom's highest honor, the George Cross, to the National Health Service...
Health And Family
fbtw
'How to Never Diet Forever': New book aims to teach holistic approach to life
3 hours ago

'How to Never Diet Forever': New book aims to teach holistic approach to life

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
International yoga and meditation teacher Clara Day Herrera launched her newest book “How to Never Diet Forever,”...
Health And Family
fbtw
Hands-on mom Mariel Padilla talks about her Clorox faves and why she can't live without them
Sponsored
1 day ago

Hands-on mom Mariel Padilla talks about her Clorox faves and why she can't live without them

1 day ago
On July 15, catch Mariel’s LazLive event at 6:30 p.m where she will talk about her favorites from Clorox,...
Health And Family
fbtw
Want a 3-in-1 Protection Plan? Singlife&rsquo;s newest insurance is for you
Sponsored
1 day ago

Want a 3-in-1 Protection Plan? Singlife’s newest insurance is for you

1 day ago
Singlife launched the 3-in-1 Protection Plan which provides meaningful coverage for medical bills due to dengue, COVID-19,...
Health And Family
fbtw
Fitness is essential: Rebuilding, sustaining and evolving the industry
2 days ago

Fitness is essential: Rebuilding, sustaining and evolving the industry

By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | 2 days ago
I remember standing in an empty gym at the height of the pandemic,” recalled JCI Manileña president Alexandra...
Health And Family
fbtw
Why Luis Manzano often skipped school as a kid
2 days ago

Why Luis Manzano often skipped school as a kid

By Lai S. Reyes | 2 days ago
While he considers himself an “oatstanding” student not only in school, but also of his dad Edu Manzano, whom...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with