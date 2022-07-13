Hands-on mom Mariel Padilla talks about her Clorox faves and why she can't live without them

MANILA, Philippines — Mariel Padilla is not just one of the loveliest faces in showbusiness. She is also a wife to Senator Robin Padilla and mom to two lovely girls. The actress, TV host, cooking enthusiast, influencer, brand ambassador and entrepreneur describes herself as a hands-on wife, mom and homemaker.

On July 15, catch Mariel’s LazLive event at 6:30 p.m. where she will talk about her favorites from Clorox, Glad, Pine-sol and Prestone and how they can make moms’ back-to-school preparations more seamless and hassle-free.

“I would love to share what my must-haves are from Clorox, Glad and Pine-sol when it comes to cleaning and tidying up. Prestone, of course, is also important because it makes sure the car is in tip-top shape for hatid-sundo to and from school, I really trust Clorox, Glad, Prestone and Pine-sol to help me run our home more efficiently and to make sure my family is always happy and safe,” said Mariel who disclosed that Clorox Disinfecting Wipes is one of her must-haves.

Mariel is very fastidious and meticulous when it comes to cleaning because she wants her family to always be healthy.

Aside from the Clorox Expert Disinfecting Wipes, Mariel also likes the Prestone Disinfecting Car Wipes, which kills 99.9% of bacteria in your car; Pine-sol Multi-purpose Cleaner, which is best for cleaning floors and Clorox Clean-up Cleaner Spray, which is great for removing stubborn bathroom stains.

She also uses Glad Sandwich Bags, which are lunch box indispensables, and Glad Mini Cling Wrap, which help keep kids’ baon fresh for a longer period of time.

The Clorox Company is among the top five most trusted brands in the US and was named the 2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Clorox is made up of diverse brands, including Clorox, Glad, Prestone and Pine-sol, that have been sold in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years.

Find out how you can get 20% off at The Clorox Company store on Lazmall from July 15 to 17.

The promo is only applicable for online purchases from the official brand store in Lazada and not for on-site purchases.

For more information, go to The Clorox Company on Lazmall and follow the brands’ Instagram accounts: @cloroxph, @prestoneph and @gladkitchenph.