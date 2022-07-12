Want a 3-in-1 Protection Plan? Singlifeâ€™s newest insurance is for you

Want a 3-in-1 Protection Plan? Singlife’s newest insurance is for you

MANILA, Philippines — If the pandemic has taught us one thing, it is to be prepared for unexpected things to happen. Everyone knows at least one person that has been hospitalized and we’ve all heard of the shock they felt upon seeing the high medical bills.

Dengue, COVID-19 and accidents: These are some of the most common causes of hospitalization today, and these can happen anytime to you, your partner, or your children now that most of us have gone back to work and onsite classes have resumed.

Singlife wants to help ensure that you are spared from financial distress in case these unexpected events happen.

A better way to protect yourself and your family

Today, Singlife launched the 3-in-1 Protection Plan which provides meaningful coverage for medical bills due to dengue, COVID-19, and accidents at a price that fits your budget. Plans start with P250,000 coverage per family member for only P79 a month per person.

The 3-in-1 Protection Plan has the following benefits: a cash allowance for hospital confinements due to dengue, COVID-19 and accidents; reimbursements for medical treatments for severe cases of dengue and COVID-19; and a lumpsum amount for disability and death due to accidents. These will be paid on top of any Philhealth or HMO benefit.

“Singlife wants to give every Juan (and Maria) a better way to protect themselves from high medical costs, especially those due to very common causes such as COVID-19, dengue and accidents. When illnesses strike, we want you to be able to afford the best possible care for yourself and your family without having to worry about how you’re going to pay for medical bills," Singlife CEO Rien Hermans said.

"We developed these products to put our customers in charge, with straightforward products, that are easy to purchase and can be managed anytime and anywhere from their mobile phones," Hermans added.

Singlife wants you to experience first-hand just how fuss-free it is to be protected. Everyone that purchases the 3-in-1 Protection Plan and keeps it active for at least four months will get their first three payments back as a loyalty reward on their fourth month.

The 3-in-1 Protection Plan is available in both individual and family plans, and you can buy it in GInsure in GCash in less than 3-minutes.

To learn more about Singlife’s 3-in-1 Protection Plan visit https://singlife.com.ph/3in1protectionplan/ or check it out on GCash https://gcashapp.page.link/Singlife3-in-1 (link only available on mobile).