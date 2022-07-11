^

Health And Family

Filipina nurse 'deeply honored' to receive highest award from Queen Elizabeth II

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2022 | 2:35pm
Filipina nurse May Parsons and the first person to be vaccinated by COVID-19 vaccine Maggie.
May Parsons via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina May Parsons, the nurse who administered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine on December 8, 2020, is set to be awarded the George Cross award for gallantry on behalf of the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS). 

The George Cross is the highest bestowed by the British government for non-operational gallantry or gallantry not in the presence of enemy. 

She will be awarded by UK’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles in Windsor Castle on July 12.

In a Facebook post, Parsons said that the George Cross is "a fitting tribute" to all of the medical workers in their communities. 

“I’m deeply honored to represent the wonderful and dedicated people within the NHS and Social Care who has shown up every day to care for our people and communities despite the challenges and sacrifices we’ve had to take posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic,” Parsons said.

“We remember our fallen colleagues who has given the ultimate sacrifice and I cannot be more proud of our achievements as a whole. The George Cross is a fitting tribute as we continue to fulfil our pledge to care and to serve our communities,” she added.

Before migrating to UK in 2003, Parsons is a University of Santo Tomas nursing graduate who worked at the UST Hospital.

