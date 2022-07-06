Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay experience the future of wellness with REVIV

The celebrity couple swears by REVIV signature IV therapies and vitamin injections.

MANILA, Philippines — Famous celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay make sure they have their IV therapy to boost the energy they need to replenish their hydration levels and restore vitamin and nutrient balance.

In getting this, they swear by REVIV signature IV therapies and vitamin injections which can help anyone feel energized, invigorated, stimulated and refreshed.

REVIV's therapies are packed with minerals, antioxidants, vitamins and nutrients that your body needs to feel REVIV’d. Unlike traditional oral supplements which pass the digestive system, these therapies have 100% absorption rate.

Get the edge you need to live a lifestyle without limits!

For more details, visit REVIV Philippines at the 4th Level, One Bonifacio High Street Mall, BGC Taguig or call 091756 REVIV (73848).