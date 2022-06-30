Candy Pangilinan's son with autism graduates from junior high with awards

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Candy Pangilinan is one proud mother to her son Quentin after he graduated from junior high school with awards.

In her Instagram account, Candy posted photos of Quentin during the graduation ceremony.

Related Stories WATCH: How Candy Pangilinan overcomes challenges as single mom of child with special needs

“Quentin graduates grade 10!” Candy captioned the post.

“Thank you to all our teachers from Grade 1 to present. Dami po kayo. From teacher Amor to Teacher Frank. Thank you to all therapists from our first OT teacher Tisha, teacher Sean, Teacher Giselle, to Teacher Yani. Too many therapists to mention,” she added.

Quentin has autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Candy thanked their family and friends for joining in their journey.

“To every person who have joined us in our journey, my family mom, tita MM, my siblings Ate Marissa, kuya Boboy, kuya Phey, pamangkins holli, ehrlich and their children. Of course, Camille. To all caregivers, household help, driver,” said the single mom.

“Thank you @quendy corner for your love and care. Thank you. To the Living Word Community Ate Maye, Bro. Art,Dra. Ev, Noligene, etc. especially the youth who tirelessly and patiently included Quentin like Faith, Aba, Cecile, Ciara, Jenny, Joseph, Trazo kids and those I wasn't able to mention you know who you are. To all my supportive ninangs and friends, kilala niyo na sino kayo. Salamat,” she added.

She also thanked Quentin’s doctors and above all, God.

“Of course, to my doctor @fxdmd. Thank you. Ang daming dapat pasalamatan pati mga guards na pinagbigyan kami sa pagwawala ni Quentin. To everyone we have encountered in one way or another. Salamat. And to my spiritual mentor, thank you for the guidance and understanding. To God, OUR Father All Glory to You! Everything by Your Grace and Mercy,” she said.

“Next level na po tayo. The journey continues. Quentin have taught me more than I have taught him. Thank you Quentin. Congratulations! PS: Sobrang enthusiastic ni Quentin nasira yung barong. Nagka-slit. Hahaha! Congratulations to all graduates!” she added.

RELATED: Candy Pangilinan gets candid about failed marriage