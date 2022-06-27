^

Health And Family

How cell renewal can lead to a better life

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
June 27, 2022 | 10:19am
Switzerland, famous for their high quality standards, is committed to the research of cell membrane nutrition, and has achieved effective results in the support of arterial plaque prevention and treatment. And they have produced a solution to address cell nutrition and renewal.
Image by qimono via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The cell is the basic unit of our bodies. Taking care of our cells improves our overall health. The human body is composed of billions of cells in our tissues, muscles and organs. The function of each tissue depends on the functions of the cells contained within it. Therefore, cell function is the basic and fundamental element of human health.

Equally important is the integrity of the cell's membrane. Poor cell membrane integrity can potentially lead to loss of cell function.

From the food we ingest to the air we breathe, and the lifestyle we live, each has a profound effect on our well-being. Obesity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, bad dieting, consumption of certain medications and exposure to pollutants, could lead to the degradation of our bodies and its cognitive functions in the long run. With such consequences in modern living, what can one do to strive in the world we live in? 

Switzerland, famous for their high quality standards, is committed to the research of cell membrane nutrition, and has achieved effective results in the support of arterial plaque prevention and treatment. And they have produced a solution to address cell nutrition and renewal.

"Celergen is a complex extraction from the Bio DNA of deep sea, pollution-free marine life such as salmon and haddock that has powerful anti-aging properties. Produced using Swiss proprietary cold extraction technology, it is just as effective as injectable cell therapy at the fraction of the cost and in the convenience of your home. 

"The human body contains some four trillion cells that need constant renewal as old and weak cells are replaced by new ones. Celergen cell nutrition can block these disruptions by supporting the body's natural rejuvenation process. By providing proper nutrition to damaged and dead cells, cell nutrition can combat the aging process and extend youthfulness, energy, and vitality," explained Singaporean Avita ambassador Alvin Yong, during a lecture at One Shang Place in Mandaluyong City recently.

The brand's philosophy encapsulates the transformative power of cell therapy - which aims to awaken dormant cells within the human body - thereby stimulating the growth, activity of existing tissues and the repairing and regeneration of old and malfunctioning cells.

When problems at the cellular level are addressed, sooner than later, it is highly possible even for ageing individuals to feel good and look young.

Celergen has been around since 2009 and has been available to Filipino consumers beginning in 2014. The national stockist in the country is the Nutravita Corp., headed by wellness advocate Jinnie Uy.

CELL RENEWAL BODY CARE
