Ogie Alcasid denies marital problems with Regine Velasquez

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 17, 2022 | 4:36pm
Ogie Alcasid denies marital problems with Regine Velasquez
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez with husband Ogie Alcasid.
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Ogie Alcasid denied rumors that he and wife Regine Velasquez have marital problems. 

He took to his Twitter account to clarify the issue. 

“I have read some tweets about my wife and I having marital problems,” he said. 

“For the record, wifey and I are so much in love and there has not been a day where that love has for each has ever diminished,” he added.

In another tweet, Ogie hoped that his followers will experience great love. 

“Guys, I wish you would really experience great love. It truly is a blessing," he wrote. 

Ogie and Regine are set to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary this December. They have a son, Nathaniel.

