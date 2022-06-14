Mikael Daez and Megan Young: 'Dealing with stress is a partnership'

MANILA, Philippines — Life is full of stress, and one way we can manage it is through our significant others. Yes, being in a healthy romantic relationship alone can help people face life’s difficulties — from times of illness to moments of worry.

According to celebrity couple Mikael Daez and Megan Young, dealing with stress is sort of a “partnership.”

“Because when you’re actually in that mode, it’s hard to think straight,” he says. “That’s what Megan made me realize when she came into my life.”

Mikael shares that whenever he’s stressed out, Megan would always tell him to just breathe. “And that’s exactly the same thing I do, when I noticed that she’s having a rough time. I would tell her to take a step back and relax. Sometimes, I would fix her a cup of coffee or a light snack — something that would help her decompress.”

On making the shift to a healthier lifestyle

At the official launch of immunity brand Redoxon in the Philippines held at the Manila House, Mikael and Megan also reflected on their shift to a healthier lifestyle.

“When I was younger, I didn’t see the value of taking a break, to reflect on what just happened,” Mikael shares. “I wish I had more patience and time to decompress.”

Megan echoed her husband’s thoughts, saying that looking back, she wished she savored moments more. “And that’s what I’m doing right now.”

When the pandemic hit, the celebrity couple decided to make the shift — to a healthier lifestyle.

“Living a healthy lifestyle (at least for us as a couple) really starts in the morning because that sets you up for the day ahead,” says Mikael. “We both committed to a pescatarian diet. We always try to have a healthy breakfast. We also work out. And, of course, it helps to supplement your diet with an immunity booster like Redoxon.”

For stronger immunity

A busy and active couple like Mikael and Megan need to protect, defend and strengthen their immune system so they can be ready for whatever life throws their way.

Redoxon is an effervescent tablet formulation with vitamins and minerals to support your immune function and maintain your health. Each tablet is loaded with ascorbic acid (vitamin C), zinc and cholecalciferol (vitamin D3).

“The immune system is fundamental to one’s total health and wellness because it safeguards our body against disease-causing germs such as bacteria, viruses and parasites from making us sick,” explains Dr. Leah Manio, Bayer Philippines Consumer Health medical lead.

According to Dr. Manio, there are many factors that affect a person’s immune system, which include lifestyle factors like stress, intense workouts, diets, and environmental factors such as the weather, crowds, taking care of others, and aging.

“Redoxon is a huge boost because it contains 1,000 mg of vitamin C,” notes Dr. Manio. “Since the human body doesn’t produce vitamin C, you have to consume 20 oranges to match that amount.”

Also, while vitamin D can be obtained from exposure to sunlight, our vitamin D intake has been affected because of the pandemic and pollution. “But with Redoxon, you can have your daily dose of vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc.”

The good news is that Redoxon, the pioneer immunity protector for over 80 years, is now available in the Philippines.

“With our global immunity expertise, we want to be able to fill the gap of addressing Filipino households’ concern of facing year-round immuno-threats, most especially during times when viruses and diseases are at an all-time high,” says Redoxon assistant marketing manager Alex Barcia. “Redoxon’s advanced formulation offers confidence and peace of mind to parents, breadwinners, and other heads of the household in protecting their families by starting their day with a breakfast immunity drink.”

To cultivate a healthy mindset, Dr. Manio advises taking Redoxon in the morning.

“It’s sugar-free so it’s safe for diabetics and those who are watching their sugar intake,” adds Dr. Manio.

