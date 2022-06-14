^

Health And Family

Mikael Daez and Megan Young: 'Dealing with stress is a partnership'

Lai S. Reyes - The Philippine Star
June 14, 2022 | 12:00am
Mikael Daez and Megan Young: 'Dealing with stress is a partnership'
Celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez.

MANILA, Philippines — Life is full of stress, and one way we can manage it is through our significant others. Yes, being in a healthy romantic relationship alone can help people face life’s difficulties — from times of illness to moments of worry.

According to celebrity couple Mikael Daez and Megan Young, dealing with stress is sort of a “partnership.”

“Because when you’re actually in that mode, it’s hard to think straight,” he says. “That’s what Megan made me realize when she came into my life.”

Mikael shares that whenever he’s stressed out, Megan would always tell him to just breathe. “And that’s exactly the same thing I do, when I noticed that she’s having a rough time. I would tell her to take a step back and relax. Sometimes, I would fix her a cup of coffee or a light snack — something that would help her decompress.”

Redoxon helps boost your immune system.

On making the shift to a healthier lifestyle

At the official launch of immunity brand Redoxon in the Philippines held at the Manila House, Mikael and Megan also reflected on their shift to a healthier lifestyle.

“When I was younger, I didn’t see the value of taking a break, to reflect on what just happened,” Mikael shares. “I wish I had more patience and time to decompress.”

Megan echoed her husband’s thoughts, saying that looking back, she wished she savored moments more. “And that’s what I’m doing right now.”

When the pandemic hit, the celebrity couple decided to make the shift — to a healthier lifestyle.

“Living a healthy lifestyle (at least for us as a couple) really starts in the morning because that sets you up for the day ahead,” says Mikael. “We both committed to a pescatarian diet. We always try to have a healthy breakfast. We also work out. And, of course, it helps to supplement your diet with an immunity booster like Redoxon.”

Alek Jethro Barcia.

For stronger immunity

A busy and active couple like Mikael and Megan need to protect, defend and strengthen their immune system so they can be ready for whatever life throws their way.

Redoxon is an effervescent tablet formulation with vitamins and minerals to support your immune function and maintain your health. Each tablet is loaded with ascorbic acid (vitamin C), zinc and cholecalciferol (vitamin D3).

“The immune system is fundamental to one’s total health and wellness because it safeguards our body against disease-causing germs such as bacteria, viruses and parasites from making us sick,” explains Dr. Leah Manio, Bayer Philippines Consumer Health medical lead.

According to Dr. Manio, there are many factors that affect a person’s immune system, which include lifestyle factors like stress, intense workouts, diets, and environmental factors such as the weather, crowds, taking care of others, and aging.

“Redoxon is a huge boost because it contains 1,000 mg of vitamin C,” notes Dr. Manio. “Since the human body doesn’t produce vitamin C, you have to consume 20 oranges to match that amount.”

Also, while vitamin D can be obtained from exposure to sunlight, our vitamin D intake has been affected because of the pandemic and pollution. “But with Redoxon, you can have your daily dose of vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc.”

The good news is that Redoxon, the pioneer immunity protector for over 80 years, is now available in the Philippines.

“With our global immunity expertise, we want to be able to fill the gap of addressing Filipino households’ concern of facing year-round immuno-threats, most especially during times when viruses and diseases are at an all-time high,” says Redoxon assistant marketing manager Alex Barcia. “Redoxon’s advanced formulation offers confidence and peace of mind to parents, breadwinners, and other heads of the household in protecting their families by starting their day with a breakfast immunity drink.”

To cultivate a healthy mindset, Dr. Manio advises taking Redoxon in the morning.

“It’s sugar-free so it’s safe for diabetics and those who are watching their sugar intake,” adds Dr. Manio.

Dr. Leah Manio.

* * *

Ascorbic Acid + Zinc + Cholecalciferol (Redoxon) Triple Action multivitamins and minerals comes in orange flavor. It is available in leading drugstores nationwide.

For inquiries, visit https://bit.ly/3NjoYq9.

MEGAN YOUNG

MIKAEL DAEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Mikael Daez and Megan Young: 'Dealing with stress is a partnership'
1 hour ago

Mikael Daez and Megan Young: 'Dealing with stress is a partnership'

By Lai S. Reyes | 1 hour ago
‘When Megan’s having a rough time. I would tell her to take a step back and relax,’ says Mikael Daez. ‘Sometimes,...
Health And Family
fbtw
Bear Brand celebrates &lsquo;Batang Matibay&rsquo; on World Milk Day
Sponsored
14 hours ago

Bear Brand celebrates ‘Batang Matibay’ on World Milk Day

14 hours ago
This World Milk Day, Bear Brand celebrates Filipino kids through its Gabay sa Tibay program.
Health And Family
fbtw
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? An explainer on Justin Bieber's facial paralysis
2 days ago

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? An explainer on Justin Bieber's facial paralysis

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Ramsay Hunt syndrome happens when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve one's ear, thus apart from a rash it can...
Health And Family
fbtw
Health experts say monkeypox cases harder to detect
2 days ago

Health experts say monkeypox cases harder to detect

2 days ago
US health experts said Friday that cases of monkeypox that are being detected at the moment do not necessarily display the...
Health And Family
fbtw
Mandy Moore shows off baby bump, gives pregnancy updates
3 days ago

Mandy Moore shows off baby bump, gives pregnancy updates

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 3 days ago
Singer and actress Mandy Moore showed off her baby bump as she debuted her bare belly in an Instagram Story selfie on Mo...
Health And Family
fbtw
Megan Young, Mikael Daez reflect on their shift to a healthier lifestyle
4 days ago

Megan Young, Mikael Daez reflect on their shift to a healthier lifestyle

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
At the official launch of immunity brand Redoxon in the Philippines, Megan Young and Mikael Daez shared what they learned...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with